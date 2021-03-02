WXYZ’s Brain Abel reported last night that soldiers from the Michigan National Guard in D.C. to secure the Capitol were served “undercooked meals, and underwhelming meals” some of which had “metal fragments” in them:

Can they go home now, please? This is crazy:

Every state should recall its soldiers. Enough already:

An investigation is underway:

But the story has also captured the attention of Sen. Gary Peters who is demanding answers:

Rep. Brenda Lawrence is pissed, too:

Gov. Whitman says the food has improved. But if it was this easy, why the crappy food to begin with?

