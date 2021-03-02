WXYZ’s Brain Abel reported last night that soldiers from the Michigan National Guard in D.C. to secure the Capitol were served “undercooked meals, and underwhelming meals” some of which had “metal fragments” in them:

Soldiers from the Michigan National Guard who are protecting the US Capitol in DC have been fed undercooked, and underwhelming meals.

One Staff Sgt. tells me that metal fragments were found in meals on Sunday.

Our first @wxyzdetroit report: pic.twitter.com/YFSK6sSo8m — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) March 2, 2021

Can they go home now, please? This is crazy:

Pelosi's stunt / attempt to make an ultra-loyal Praetorian Guard has backfired wildly. Morale of these troops is at an all-time low, they are being treated poorly, they aren't even being fed properly. And they know who to blame. https://t.co/TG2j42lcrK — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 2, 2021

Every state should recall its soldiers. Enough already:

The states should call their Guards back, this is disgusting. https://t.co/8N9N0sBWkR — Peace Rioter Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) March 2, 2021

An investigation is underway:

The @MINationalGuard provided this statement today:

"The firsthand accounts and pictures of undercooked food being served clearly shows that what is being given to Michigan’s service members is unacceptable."@GovWhitmer spoke with the Acting Sec. of Army about the situation pic.twitter.com/QEaa7G2fRB — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) March 2, 2021

But the story has also captured the attention of Sen. Gary Peters who is demanding answers:

The men and women of @MINationalGuard are in DC protecting the Capitol: the very symbol of our democracy.



This is completely outrageous and unacceptable. It must be fixed—immediately—and I’ll be looking into this as a member of @SASCDems. https://t.co/pljwfAh0Zq — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) March 2, 2021

Rep. Brenda Lawrence is pissed, too:

It’s completely unacceptable that our MI National Guardsmen are receiving low-quality, inadequate meals. They’re working day & night to protect our Capitol, and they deserve a lot better. I’m getting to the bottom of this to ensure our guardsmen get the food they need & deserve. https://t.co/ACLyH62M2j — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) March 2, 2021

Gov. Whitman says the food has improved. But if it was this easy, why the crappy food to begin with?

Michigan's @GovWhitmer addressed our reporting today in her COVID-19 press conference:

"I asked Maj. General Paul Rogers, our Adjutant General, to go to DC and to check on the soldiers. It is my understanding that the quality of the food has dramatically improved." pic.twitter.com/bzw39ppgwc — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) March 2, 2021

