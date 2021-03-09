We’ve lost track — is it Day 48 now that Joe Biden’s been president and hasn’t held a solo press conference? Yes, it is.

Day 48 & Biden still hasn't held a press conference – the longest a new president has gone without one in over 100 years. We are facing one of the largest spending packages in history & an unprecedented border crisis. The American people deserve to hear from their leaders. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 9, 2021

"Biden has gone longer than his 15 most recent predecessors — going back 100 years — without taking questions from the press in the more official forum." https://t.co/kQaq8xH1FE — Paul Diego Craney (@pauldiegocraney) March 9, 2021

He did stand around looking confused at a hardware store … does that count?

Fox News’ Chad Pergram says that House Majority Whip James Clyburn explained why Biden hasn’t held a press conference yet — he’s been busy doing other things.

Clyburn on Fox on why Biden hasn’t had a press conference: There’s no reluctance on this President’s part to interact with the press..Simply became we’re busy doing other things right now. We aren’t here just to satisfy the media. We’re here to satisfy the American people. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 9, 2021

He might not be reluctant to interact with the press (though he’s prone to snap at them), but his handlers certainly aren’t anxious to have him answer questions without a teleprompter.

B.S. — Debby Hoyman (@debby_hoyman) March 9, 2021

Biden owes his job to Clyburn’s emphatic backing. And Clyburn will have to continue to defend him. — Debbie Flanigan (@DebFlanigan) March 9, 2021

“We aren’t here just to satisfy the media. We’re here to satisfy the American people.” A trump quote if I’ve heard one. — Mitty McCall (@mitwhal) March 9, 2021

The American people want to hear from POTUS – so…..let’s get this shit show started 🤣 — WITTYDEPLORABLE (@WITTYDEPLORABLE) March 9, 2021

Biden can’t handle it. — Boxerbuddy 🇺🇸 (@boxerbuddy4) March 9, 2021

Busy doing what, napping? — Anne S (@AnneS103) March 9, 2021

What a stupid statement!! — CT (@CTomme2) March 9, 2021

Clyburn is lying through his teeth. — RhonnMarney (@RhonnMarney) March 9, 2021

No one gives a shit what this idiot says. Clyburn needs to retire. — Kathy Mattice (@KathyMattice) March 9, 2021

And @WhipClyburn we would like to hear from our President. — wac (@mrwlcar) March 9, 2021

We’re pretty sure Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t in any rush to invite him to address a joint session of Congress either.

Related: