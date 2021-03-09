President Joe Biden follows the science, which is why he never leaves home without his two masks:

It’s Science™!

He's been vaccinated for months now. His actions are anti-science and undermine the fight against the virus. The president needs to be communicating to the public that the vaccine works. https://t.co/lizio9ZOjt — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 9, 2021

“Follow the Science” apparently means ignoring data in favor of superstitions https://t.co/IHwHto2G3f — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 9, 2021

Two masks can also make it more difficult for him to get a word out, but his handlers can’t trust the masks to keep him from talking. That’s why they apparently felt the need to whisk him away. You know, just to be safe:

Biden’s handlers aggressively prevent the press from asking POTUS any questions after his brief remarks at a D.C. hardware store pic.twitter.com/kTXFIe9ERM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 9, 2021

He looks confused on y they’re asking the press to leave — Logan Elliott (@loganelliotttt) March 9, 2021

Guess they didn’t want him to comment on the crisis at the southern border for some weird reason.

.@POTUS ignores shouted question from the pool just now on whether he believes there is a crisis on the border. Day 48 now with no formal Joe Biden news conference. Longest period in a hundred years for a new President. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 9, 2021

Just so incredibly refreshing.