As Twitchy reported earlier, the U.S. Capitol Police sent out a bulletin and beefed up security after intercepting intelligence that a militia group was possibly planning to breach the Capitol Thursday, a day NBC News reported as the day QAnon followers believe Donald Trump will return to power. March 4, you see, was the original presidential inauguration day until 1933.

The House is taking the threat seriously and wrapped up early Wednesday and canceled Thursday’s session.

Remember Shepard Smith? Here’s Shepard Smith:

We get taking threats seriously, but they’ve already put up razor-wire fencing around the Capitol and called in the National Guard.

Trending

That fencing is never coming down.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CapitolHouseMarch 4MilitiaQAnonrecess