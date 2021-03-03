As Twitchy reported earlier, the U.S. Capitol Police sent out a bulletin and beefed up security after intercepting intelligence that a militia group was possibly planning to breach the Capitol Thursday, a day NBC News reported as the day QAnon followers believe Donald Trump will return to power. March 4, you see, was the original presidential inauguration day until 1933.

The House is taking the threat seriously and wrapped up early Wednesday and canceled Thursday’s session.

House to wrap early, cancels Thursday session amid threat of violence at the Capitol by a militia grouphttps://t.co/EEqNqiwN1m — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) March 4, 2021

Remember Shepard Smith? Here’s Shepard Smith:

Another threat of violence on the Capitol is making the House of Representatives cancel its session tomorrow. All this while lawmakers are investigating the attack of January 6th.

CNBC's @EamonJavers has the story. pic.twitter.com/4Vw49NxXRr — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) March 4, 2021

ALERT: The House is hastily trying to wrap things up and will not be in session tomorrow due to the threat of violence at the Capitol; a conspiracy theory says Trump will again become President on March 4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2021

Great excuse to get outta work, gotta remember that one pic.twitter.com/Vx0ACOudn9 — lazy river (@newplasticbags) March 3, 2021

Where the hell is this coming from? First I’ve heard of it — FBI informant Dave (@BunchDbunch77) March 3, 2021

Good grief. — Geo From Delco (@bb1wackbag) March 3, 2021

Lmao! The boogeyman coming for you!! pic.twitter.com/enHiO9eOJ8 — Lou (@SpaceFlighter) March 3, 2021

We get taking threats seriously, but they’ve already put up razor-wire fencing around the Capitol and called in the National Guard.

Remind me again why anyone takes a single one of those people at any level seriously let alone any law or legislation they try and push? — Lord Commander Crazy (@Player_FTW) March 3, 2021

I say keep the House in session and meet any threat with the appropriate force that it merits. — The Duke of Cornwall (@Peter_Chisholm) March 3, 2021

They can’t work remotely? — pinksalt (@pinksalting) March 3, 2021

Nothing is going to happen. — Aaron (@Pendragran) March 3, 2021

No one is buying this shit — Ultimate Patriot (@UtimatePatriot) March 3, 2021

Jesus Christ. Seriously? I’m calling in sick too. — Jeffrey (@ColeTrickleJr) March 3, 2021

Someone protect AOC — Cranjus McBasketball (@brad_2325) March 4, 2021

Another day off for them. — KsA.FonZie (@IvPhantomIx) March 3, 2021

Ok, so why have the national guard there for weeks now If the politicians are just going to hide? — their soul is hidden from you (@FreeTreeBark100) March 4, 2021

The possibility of a hint of a whisper of a possible impure thought of a threat. — Robert Johnson (@djsmps) March 3, 2021

Many common folk live in violent communities without protection Lawmakers are protected by fences and armed guards. This is nothing short of political opportunism — collin (@cppsfan) March 4, 2021

I have it on good authority that Trump is being transported to an undisclosed location tomorrow… it’s happening guys! — s (@VettelsBlues) March 3, 2021

Imagine actually believing this — Trevor Lahey (@RandyBoeBandy) March 3, 2021

This is the equivalent to me sticking the thermometer on the lamp in middle school so I didn’t have to go — Ross (@TheRoss05) March 3, 2021

Literally nothing will happen in DC tomorrow. — NYConservatarian (@NYConservtarian) March 3, 2021

Cmon guys, conspiracy theories are just ideas. Ya know, like Antifa. — DM• (@DJ2k21) March 3, 2021

They’ve been in session? Could’ve fooled me with the lack of things they’ve accomplished so far — Travis Wines (@TWines4congress) March 3, 2021

They're going to milk that thing for the next 10 years. — Lee (@TPA_Evo) March 3, 2021

Yeah just like those armed protests and all the state capitals that never happened lol what a waste of time and money — CEOofWamon (@FGroypa) March 3, 2021

An overreaction to a wildly unrealistic threat they need to be real #March4th #March2021 #CapitolRiots — THE CLorenzo (@CLorenzo76) March 4, 2021

No one is coming asshats — Jan. (@CliffHast) March 3, 2021

Wait so the government of the USA is running away from a conspiracy theory on the off chance of it being true? SERIOUSLY!???? HOW DID WE GET SO WEAK — Npc (@Npc79295928) March 3, 2021

That fencing is never coming down.

