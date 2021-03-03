For all we know there could be a militia group out there chattering about trying to retake the Capitol on March 4, but what we didn’t know was that that’s apparently “Inauguration Day” for Donald Trump, according to QAnon.

From Tuesday, via NBC:

“Supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory have set March 4 as the date they believe former President Donald Trump will return to office,” NBC News reports. We really don’t follow QAnon too closely, so what’s this about Trump being inaugurated?

Yes. Or at least stop feeding the National Guard undercooked meat if you’re going to keep them in D.C. until fall.

If anything happens Thursday we’ll be certain to report it.

