For all we know there could be a militia group out there chattering about trying to retake the Capitol on March 4, but what we didn’t know was that that’s apparently “Inauguration Day” for Donald Trump, according to QAnon.

U.S. CAPITOL POLICE SAYS IT HAS OBTAINED INTELLIGENCE ON POSSIBLE PLOT TO "BREACH CAPITOL" BY MILITIA GROUP ON THURSDAY — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) March 3, 2021

From Tuesday, via NBC:

JUST IN: Law enforcement agencies around Washington, D.C. are adding extra security due to concerns about March 4, the day QAnon supporters believe Pres. Trump will be inaugurated -NBC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police say they have obtained information that "shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4" pic.twitter.com/B2V7fsLHK9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2021

NEW: DHS and FBI have warned state and local law enforcement agencies that some domestic groups have "discussed plans to take control of the US Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about" Thursday, March 4, law enforcement official tells @NBCNews. https://t.co/vdRU2BgBi8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

The bulletin, titled "National Capital Region Remains Attractive Target for Domestic Violent Extremists," warned that "Domestic Violent Extremists" or "Militia Violent Extremists" were emboldened by the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and therefore pose a higher overall threat. — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

“Supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory have set March 4 as the date they believe former President Donald Trump will return to office,” NBC News reports. We really don’t follow QAnon too closely, so what’s this about Trump being inaugurated?

Yes. Or at least stop feeding the National Guard undercooked meat if you’re going to keep them in D.C. until fall.

Just trying to justify them being there for the past 2 months. Insane! Bring them home now. — Korey Taylor (@Korey48) March 3, 2021

Extra security for this fantasy nonsense but antifa is still just a myth right? — Old Fashioned (@0LD_FASHI0NED) March 3, 2021

If anything happens Thursday we’ll be certain to report it.

