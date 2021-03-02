It was early December when President-elect Joe Biden said he would ask Americans to wear a mask for “just 100 days,” presumably from Inauguration Day. “Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days.” And now people are freaking out because the governors of Texas and Mississippi have decided to drop all mask mandates and allow businesses to open at full capacity, which sounds a lot like getting back to normal to us — that and opening up all the schools, something else Biden said he’d do in his first 100 days.

We’re not sure what Biden considers normal, but he told reporters Tuesday that he hopes to get America back there “by this time next year.”

Kamala is always watching over him like a hawk … or more likely a vulture.

Democrats and the press absolutely despised Donald Trump for his optimism.

They should have asked him who’ll be president this time next year.

