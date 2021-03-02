We wonder if California Gov. Gavin Newsom will weigh in on this like he did the reopening of Texas. Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that Texas was dropping all mask mandates and allowing businesses to reopen, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is announcing that his state will follow suit starting Wednesday:

