We wonder if California Gov. Gavin Newsom will weigh in on this like he did the reopening of Texas. Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that Texas was dropping all mask mandates and allowing businesses to reopen, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is announcing that his state will follow suit starting Wednesday:

Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 2, 2021

