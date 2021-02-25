The best part of this clip, and just about any clip involving President Biden dealing with the press, is hearing his handlers rushing the reporters out the door. This time they even name-checked famous one-horse pony Peter Doocy of Fox News, as he asked Biden about those $2,000 relief checks he promised would “go out the door immediately” if Georgia elected Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the Senate.

President Biden ignores a question from @pdoocy about his promise that $2,000 checks would "go out the door immediedtly" if Democrats won the Senate pic.twitter.com/czSbMomN0d — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2021

@Acosta would tweet out "the president just refused to answer my question" if it was Trump — TaDDow (@taddow77) February 25, 2021

Dear diary …

One word description: Frail. — Wags (@40runner1) February 25, 2021

He doesn’t even know where he is — KatBallo🇺🇸 (@BalloKat) February 25, 2021

My god, he looks and sounds like the walking dead. — Sam Stone (@samstone46) February 25, 2021

He will circle back to it after his nap. — John Sampson (@anotherguy1234) February 25, 2021

"bye bye, thank you, go." Sure glad condescension and smugness are back. — NotoriousRGB (@Skims13365759) February 25, 2021

Did she say “buh bye”? pic.twitter.com/cvvsi8q9HK — No Left Turn 🇺🇸 (@NoLeftTurn1) February 25, 2021

WHY ARE THEY ALWAYS RUSHING THE REPORTERS OUT? — the truth (@TheTooTrueTruth) February 25, 2021

Corn Pop never has an answer and his handlers just rush him out. — Bianca Orta (@biquimorales62) February 25, 2021

To be fair, there was probably somebody telling him in his ear it was time to leave — the round wizzerd (@Joe31706260) February 25, 2021

He is beyond old and his reading off the teleprompter is embarrassing. — chilly (@kms2651) February 25, 2021

Can someone tell me what tough question Biden has answered without a teleprompter? — Kevin Hermes (@bluemangos) February 25, 2021

I miss having a President who would answer questions. — StableGenie (@StableGenie) February 25, 2021

Don’t believe for a second all of these liberal reporters don’t miss it too.

So much unity and transparency with this administration 😬 — 2+2=5 (@kimmy1082) February 25, 2021

Does this man ever answer a single question!???? I think it is very clear to the world that he is clearly just a puppet. This is beyond sad and disgusting I can’t believe what America is coming to — Mandy (@mandy10240) February 25, 2021

He also forgot to put on his mask and had to go back and get it https://t.co/kqTUSupgbW — The Asterisk Project 🇺🇲 (@AsteriskGroup) February 25, 2021

And Biden says he doesn’t have a date on getting back to normal? Back in December, he said he’d ask Americans to wear masks for “just 100 days” — “Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days.” We’d like a fact-check on that, please, along with a fact-check on his promise of $2,000 checks going out the door right after the Georgia Senate runoff.

