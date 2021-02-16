The House impeachment of former President Trump for inciting an insurrection and his acquittal in the Senate have already come and gone, but there’s still so much we don’t know about what happened at the Capitol on January 6, aside from Instagram videos from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and stories from Newsweek about how rioters had gotten into her office (they hadn’t). As Twitchy reported Monday, even the widespread narrative that Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick had been bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher has been debunked via texts to his brother.

Another narrative going around is that the insurrectionists had brought zip-ties to the Capitol, purportedly to kidnap members of Congress. Two men were photographed with and arrested for having the zip-ties, but apparently, no one brought zip-ties with them as part of a plot.

To be fair, Newsweek corrected its reporting that rioters had breached Ocasio-Cortez’s office and the Times ran a correction saying that the death of Sicknick was in question, so the retractions are (quietly) getting out there.

Here’s Rep. Ruben Gallego:

None of this excuses the storming of the Capitol, but isn’t it better to have facts than to just run with a narrative? And for what it’s worth, the two men seen with the flex cuffs were arrested and are being prosecuted.

