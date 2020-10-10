You probably know that despite historians calling for “prominent corrections” to the New York Times’ 1619 Project, editor Nikole Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for her work, even though she admitted it’s “not a history” but rather “a challenge to the national narrative.” It’s enough of a history for schools across the country to be integrating the print version into their history curriculums, though.

In his latest column for the Times, Bret Stephens — the closest thing the Times has to a conservative columnist — takes on the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project, saying that “virtually every writer in the project seems to sing from the same song sheet, alienating other potential supporters of the project and polarizing national debate.”

Oh boy. NYT’s Bret Stephens hits NYT Mag over the 1619 Project. “The 1619 Project is a thesis in search of evidence, not the other way around….Through its overreach, the 1619 Project has given critics of The Times a gift.”https://t.co/d9dVuqkiWc pic.twitter.com/Sn8T57Y3un — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 10, 2020

Soledad O’Brien popped her head in to suggest that Stephens is just jealous of Hannah-Jones’ Pulitzer.

Or not.

He already has one. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 10, 2020

Yep, you really nailed it. https://t.co/vl2QIRuDgK — Abe Greenwald (@AbeGreenwald) October 10, 2020

This is genuinely the best self own I've seen on Twitter maybe this year. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2020

It’s so magnificent I refuse to believe it’s real — John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 10, 2020

She brings lack of self awareness to new levels. — Charles Auer (@hyperfocal) October 10, 2020

Soledad isn't exactly firing on all cylinders. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) October 10, 2020

Google is not that hard. God, people are stupid. — Russell Michaels (@TGBED8v8) October 10, 2020

It’s literally in the bio at the end of the oped — Steve (@blandsmid) October 10, 2020

John Elway is jealous of Tom Brady for winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Tom Cruise is jealous of Keith Urban for having a beautiful Australian wife. Jefferson is jealous of Lincoln for having a memorial building in Washington. — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) October 10, 2020

Here’s O’Brien’s witty rejoinder to prove that no, she was not owned.

Lol.

Doesn’t mean he’s not jealous of his colleague. Good try tho. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 10, 2020

Related: