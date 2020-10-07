On Saturday, CNN’s Brian Stelter and Jake Tapper said it was “troubling” and “unacceptable” that President Trump’s doctor didn’t give a specific number when asked the president’s temperature:

This is unacceptable https://t.co/oZWe1Jkk6T — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 3, 2020

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a letter from Trump’s physician essentially saying that all is well, but as Tapper noted, the letter still didn’t give any specifics on Trump’s temperature or oxygen levels.

* No info about what medication the president may be on

* No specifics about his oxygen levels

* No info about lung condition

* No info about when he last tested negative

* But it does quote the president saying “I feel great” with an exclamation point https://t.co/9Iho3PYdHC — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 7, 2020

And what sort of doctor uses an exclamation point? The one quoting the president as saying, “I feel great!”

Not normally seen on physician’s letters pic.twitter.com/6yaXxXnREO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 7, 2020

We’re not sure just how much private medical information Trump’s doctor is compelled to release. Dr. Sean Conley did say that Trump’s oxygen saturation and respiratory rate remain stable and in normal range … but Conley didn’t include the exact numbers.

Sorry to disappoint you, but he’s not going to die. So relax. Have a tea biscuit and watch “Southside with You” (for the tenth time) and calm down. https://t.co/hy9UuLf7O5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2020

Why do you need this information?

If he wasn't fine, he'd be in the hospital. https://t.co/cMVa0TzEL2 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 7, 2020

Coffee with myself, day 173 https://t.co/ajR1Icm7X4 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 7, 2020

Acosta's soul mate. 😂 — Jim1959Jr (@Jim1959Jr) October 7, 2020

Covid News Network strikes again! — Southern Deplorable 🇺🇸 He's Back 🇺🇸 (@myjourneymyself) October 7, 2020

Conley, a doctor: “His oxygen levels are normal” Tapper, a hack bitch: “WHY ARE YOU HIDING THE SPECIFICS OF HIS OXYGEN LEVELS” https://t.co/mI8tm2Rz5B — Rando_Reborn (@Rando_reborn) October 7, 2020

@jaketapper Again, Jake, "within normal limits" has very precise parameters. Google it. My God man. — Janie💖Pray4POTUS🇺🇲😎🌴 (@JanieBeachGirl) October 7, 2020

I thought we trusted doctors now https://t.co/TX2kEv1Ox6 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 7, 2020

We don’t trust anything that’s had any contact with the White House under the Trump administration. It’s all tainted.

Unseal Obama’s records , then maybe we’ll talk, ok Karen ? https://t.co/70xFuNgIrX — Captain SunShine™ (@AnewTrackrecord) October 7, 2020

Did you ask this as RBG was sick? https://t.co/t9qRMGDalg — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) October 7, 2020

I don’t understand why people feel the need to know these things. President Trump shouldn’t lose his right to privacy just because he’s president. https://t.co/GA31W81HMe — Sarah Higgins (@slynhiggins) October 7, 2020

There are such things as HIPAA @jaketapper — Laura Marie (@freedomlamb) October 7, 2020

Has this guy ever heard of HIPAA? "You can't go there," in the words of your beloved, Jill Biden. — The Coyote (@CarsonJoseph17) October 7, 2020

You got your answer from a physician's mouth. That's all you need to know when said "vitals are normal." Screech harder. https://t.co/qIeamahXU4 — I'm Batman (@Pray4TheBatman) October 7, 2020

Press secretary releases letter with all you desperately need to know Jake — RN617 (@rn617wr) October 7, 2020

The letter clearly indicates physical exam, vital signs, resp rate & oxygen saturation remain stable & in normal range. That is quite specific & reassuring 2 learn 4 a patient mid-illness. Politicizing medicine harms all – those dedicated 2 helping patients & pts themselves. — Jamie Wells,MD,FAAP (@jamiewellsmd) October 7, 2020

You and your entire network deliberately and intentionally lied your asses off about Trump and "Russian Collusion" endlessly for nearly four years, and you are indignant that you now don't get enough information? Pound sand.#EnemyOfThePeople https://t.co/ZiJ649G8ry — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) October 7, 2020

I am far more concerned about Biden’s cognitive issues than I am about the President’s “I feel great” statements. A real journalist would be curious too. — dontknowyet (@bodnar_tunde) October 7, 2020

You know what else people noticed about that doctor’s note:

It also didn't include a condemnation of white supremacy! 😱 — Quonar (@Quonar) October 7, 2020

Maybe Trump’s doctor could send some blood samples over to CNN so they could have Sanjay Gupta analyze them in CNN’s lab.

