As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a letter from Trump’s physician essentially saying that all is well, but as Tapper noted, the letter still didn’t give any specifics on Trump’s temperature or oxygen levels.

And what sort of doctor uses an exclamation point? The one quoting the president as saying, “I feel great!”

We’re not sure just how much private medical information Trump’s doctor is compelled to release. Dr. Sean Conley did say that Trump’s oxygen saturation and respiratory rate remain stable and in normal range … but Conley didn’t include the exact numbers.

We don’t trust anything that’s had any contact with the White House under the Trump administration. It’s all tainted.

You know what else people noticed about that doctor’s note:

Maybe Trump’s doctor could send some blood samples over to CNN so they could have Sanjay Gupta analyze them in CNN’s lab.

