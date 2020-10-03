Earlier today, the White House physician and several other doctors shared updates about President Trump’s condition after being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center to be treated for COVID-19. Dr. Sean Conley said the president’s vital signs are good and organs are functioning well. Trump’s doctor also said that the president previously had a fever, but wouldn’t give the exact reading.
CNN’s Brian Stelter, during a rare stretch of not watching Fox News, found that “troubling”:
How high was the president's fever?
"I'd rather not give any specific numbers."
A troubling response from the president's doctor.
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 3, 2020
Stelter’s colleague Jake Tapper saw Stelter’s “troubling” and upped that to “unacceptable”:
This is unacceptable https://t.co/oZWe1Jkk6T
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 3, 2020
Because it’s a health issue the doctor would have had to tell the media anything his patient didn’t want shared:
Its really none of your business. https://t.co/gclIY8vdqY
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 3, 2020
HIPAA is unacceptable to CNN https://t.co/skp2KdOeBQ
— Giuseppe Ingrasci (@G_ingrasci) October 3, 2020
Bottom line?
CONSPIRACY! https://t.co/FVJbqoP8oG
— Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 3, 2020
What isn’t a conspiracy for the hyperventilating media these days?
Mollie Hemingway wished the media would be at least a fraction as curious in regards to Joe Biden:
The same media who have zero problem with Biden refusing to answer whether he'd break every Supreme Court norm or pack the court wants to know details about non-policy stuff. https://t.co/evJonpwID5
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2020
Figures.