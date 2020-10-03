Earlier today, the White House physician and several other doctors shared updates about President Trump’s condition after being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center to be treated for COVID-19. Dr. Sean Conley said the president’s vital signs are good and organs are functioning well. Trump’s doctor also said that the president previously had a fever, but wouldn’t give the exact reading.

CNN’s Brian Stelter, during a rare stretch of not watching Fox News, found that “troubling”:

How high was the president's fever? "I'd rather not give any specific numbers." A troubling response from the president's doctor. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 3, 2020

Stelter’s colleague Jake Tapper saw Stelter’s “troubling” and upped that to “unacceptable”:

This is unacceptable https://t.co/oZWe1Jkk6T — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 3, 2020

Because it’s a health issue the doctor would have had to tell the media anything his patient didn’t want shared:

Its really none of your business. https://t.co/gclIY8vdqY — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 3, 2020

HIPAA is unacceptable to CNN https://t.co/skp2KdOeBQ — Giuseppe Ingrasci (@G_ingrasci) October 3, 2020

Bottom line?

What isn’t a conspiracy for the hyperventilating media these days?

Mollie Hemingway wished the media would be at least a fraction as curious in regards to Joe Biden:

The same media who have zero problem with Biden refusing to answer whether he'd break every Supreme Court norm or pack the court wants to know details about non-policy stuff. https://t.co/evJonpwID5 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2020

Figures.