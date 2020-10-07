MSNBC producer wants to know why Marine stationed outside White House isn’t wearing a mask

As you know, reporters are freaking out over President Trump. They haven’t seen him in two days, although he’s supposed to be in quarantine, so who knows?

We have not actually seen the president in over 42 hours. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 7, 2020

One smart-aleck tweeted that he should wave from a balcony to calm everyone down, although someone would immediately cut that together with footage of Adolf Hitler waving from a balcony.

As it turns out, President Trump delivered a video message to supporters early Wednesday evening, but that was before this photo was taken:

This can mean only one thing… @realDonaldTrump must be in the Oval Office. Marine just posted outside the West Wing. pic.twitter.com/Gu2pEMyWqk — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 7, 2020

As it turns out, Trump was in the Oval Office.

WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says Pres Trump spent much of the afternoon in the Oval Office. Meadows says he and others meeting with Trump wore full PPE including masks and goggles. On @FoxNews, he said the Pres told him he feels better than he did 20 years ago. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 7, 2020

MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin saw that New York Times photo and wondered: Why isn’t the Marine wearing a mask?

Why is the Marine not wearing a mask? https://t.co/ZijCkMUjlx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 7, 2020

Why would he be wearing a mask? He’s standing alone outside. You really think he should have a mask? — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) October 7, 2020

I was going to say that the Marine had male organs…but your reply was more tactful. — OxfordComma (@OxfordComma6) October 7, 2020

To annoy you. Another Mission Accomplished. — CasualMeyhem (@CasualMeyhem) October 7, 2020

Um, because he’s outside by himself. — GeorgiaMAGAGirl 🍑🇺🇸 (@MagaGeorgia) October 7, 2020

Maybe because he’s outside, alone. — gillian 🇺🇸 geeyon (@gillianbdoll) October 7, 2020

I’m all for mask wearing, but this Marine is outside, and appears to me alone. So no mask should be needed. Am I missing something? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Pandamonium (@MandaMarae) October 7, 2020

The virus knows not to mess with the Jarheads. You should too. — J.C. Pennington (@Shark_Four) October 7, 2020

Because he's the only one there, Kyle. — John Q. Public, MSA (@OHenrysStepchld) October 7, 2020

3 reasons, soy boy: 1. HES ALONE

2. HES OUTSIDE

3. HES A MARINE Good talk……. — Scary A-A-non You done messed up!! (@Scary_A_A_Non) October 7, 2020

Because he's a motherfucking US Marine, you simpering wad of used toilet paper — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) October 7, 2020

Because he's standing outside by himself. If the door opens, or he has to open the door for somebody, it's very possible he will put on a mask. — TimLaxDad (@TimImagerydude) October 7, 2020

He's outside. Alone. This is a non issue. — ℍ𝕆𝕃𝕐 𝕊ℂℍℕ𝕀𝕂𝔼𝕊 🏳️‍🌈 (@aWomanResisting) October 7, 2020

He’s outside and socially distanced. — Cynthia Bunch (@Cyndebunch) October 7, 2020

We'll get right on that, Karen — Save America (@WinnaWinna2016) October 7, 2020

My guess is no one is allowed through that door so it's not needed. — Joe (@sdnativejoe) October 7, 2020

This is the state of journalism 👆🏼 Beta hall monitors Unbelievable — A Guy (@AGuy51623866) October 7, 2020

Griffin’s followers are pretty sure that President Trump ordered him not to wear a mask. Someone also mentioned toxic masculinity as a reason, so take that for what you will.

