MSNBC producer wants to know why Marine stationed outside White House isn’t wearing a mask

Posted at 6:47 pm on October 07, 2020 by Brett T.

As you know, reporters are freaking out over President Trump. They haven’t seen him in two days, although he’s supposed to be in quarantine, so who knows?

ADVERTISEMENT

One smart-aleck tweeted that he should wave from a balcony to calm everyone down, although someone would immediately cut that together with footage of Adolf Hitler waving from a balcony.

As it turns out, President Trump delivered a video message to supporters early Wednesday evening, but that was before this photo was taken:

As it turns out, Trump was in the Oval Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin saw that New York Times photo and wondered: Why isn’t the Marine wearing a mask?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffin’s followers are pretty sure that President Trump ordered him not to wear a mask. Someone also mentioned toxic masculinity as a reason, so take that for what you will.

Related:


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
Media

Dems and media are due for ‘a reckoning’ over the Russia collusion narrative — and Drew Holden’s just the man to deliver it [screenshots]

ad placeholder
Media

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes seems pretty concerned about who is tweeting from President Trump’s account

ad placeholder
Media

‘So unhinged I thought it was Jennifer Rubin’: Washington Post’s Josh Rogin mixes it up with Dan Bongino over Russia

ad placeholder
Media

Good catch: ‘Undecided’ voters at NBC News town hall had already expressed their support for Joe Biden

ad placeholder
Media

Brian Stelter should watch CNN before accusing Fox News of blindly repeating President Trump’s rhetoric

ad placeholder
Media

Brian Stelter’s seen all the evidence he needs to know that ‘there is a clear coverup underway’ at the White House

ad placeholder
Media

‘Hypocrisy Hall of Fame’: Kurt Eichenwald calling Trump’s doctors ‘drug pushers’ and babbling about jail inspires EPIC Drew Holden thread

ad placeholder
Media

Spluttering Brian Stelter flies ‘into a rage-filled tailspin’ over Fox News accurately quoting Donald Trump on COVID19

ad placeholder
Media

When will Jake Tapper condemn biological terrorist Nancy Pelosi for this brazen failure to do what adults do? [photo]

ad placeholder
Media

‘Holy hell’: Sounds like Bill Kristol wants to do aspiring totalitarian Chris Hayes one better ‘and go directly to the firing squads’

ad placeholder
Entertainment

‘No, that’s what virtue-signaling Leftist b*tches do’: Nick Searcy blisters Jake Tapper for shaming Trump over his mask

ad placeholder
Media

*Rolls eyes in Russian* CBS’ Paula Reid claims anti-mask Russian trolls are harassing her and it goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

ad placeholder
Media

‘Will there be camps, too?’ Chris Hayes’ ‘reasonable and humane way’ for dealing with political opponents sounds a lot like communism

ad placeholder
General

‘I NEED it to live. I NEED my life back.’ Marine and current Walter Reed patient DROPS serious reality-check RIGHT on Jennifer Rubin’s head

ad placeholder
Media

Levelheaded CNN analyst Asha Rangappa warns America that ‘we have a biological terrorist in the White House’ — ‘literally’