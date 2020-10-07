Earlier today White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared the latest update from President Trump’s doctor, and it was good news:
A Wednesday update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/IEn3Clv9yg
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 7, 2020
However, Yahoo News WH correspondent Hunter Walker has pointed out how long it’s been since the president’s been seen:
We have not actually seen the president in over 42 hours.
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 7, 2020
It’s almost like no matter what Trump does is problematic for the White House press:
The media: Trump waving from his balcony is literally Hitler!
Also the media: https://t.co/0BWeXoEIAP
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 7, 2020
Set this tweet to a White House aide who responded with this:
"When you see him, the media accuses him of endangering the health of those around him and setting a bad example. When you don't see him, the media says he's hiding away and something must be wrong. Which one is it?" https://t.co/xBzKnLImG8
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 7, 2020
So does the media want to see Trump, or do they not? They seem conflicted.
He should wave from the balcony. That’ll calm everyone down. https://t.co/37YPBxw0i0
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 7, 2020
Best idea ever!
Well, the last time you saw him you screamed something about The Rose Garden event, expressed outrage over mask removal from a balcony 100' away, and dissected his 'I have faith Americans are stronger than the virus' tweet – so, just go home, Hunter. https://t.co/UMzPiUwZpM
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 7, 2020
He's clearly in a coma, then. https://t.co/FQeVKJN2Dr
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 7, 2020
Unreal.