Donald Trump is literally Hitler. Literally Hitler, you guys.

But don’t take our word for it. Take “journalist, filmmaker, tinkerer” Matt Danzico’s. Danzico has painstakingly put together perhaps the most compelling evidence yet that Donald Trump is the second coming of Der Führer:

I split screened shots from Leni Riefenstahl's 1935 Nazi propaganda film, Triumph of Will, with @realDonaldTrump’s video of his return from the hospital. Not sure if this was intentional, but it's eerily similar. His media team looking to history for inspiration, perhaps? pic.twitter.com/ZsZfHLttdL — matt danzico (@mattdanzico) October 6, 2020

I recommend watching the comparison for yourself. This link to the film was working until moments ago. If it doesn't go back up, I'm sure it's available elsewhere online… https://t.co/VMMGGp33gm — matt danzico (@mattdanzico) October 6, 2020

Worth mentioning that these are a collection of shots from Triumph of the Will. Meaning, the @WhiteHouse's film is playing out in real-time. But the shots on the right are scattered throughout the first ten minutes of the two-hour-long propoganda film. — matt danzico (@mattdanzico) October 6, 2020

Yes, Matt. That was definitely worth mentioning. Thank you!

Wow Matt. What a find! — Stacy Brown Media (@StacyBrownMedia) October 6, 2020

Wild, no? I saw a mention of this by @dave_kehr on Twitter. And I just took 30 minutes to find the corresponding shots. Rather surreal. — matt danzico (@mattdanzico) October 6, 2020

Wild. Just wild.

Aww look at you and your creativity! pic.twitter.com/qa3xiRe1tE — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 7, 2020

What can Matt say? He has a gift. A rare talent.

lololol wait wait wait. he just clipped together various bits from a feature length nazi propaganda movie until it (sorta) lined up with the White House's Trump return video? he really just sifted through nazi propaganda until he was like, "wow Hitler traveled by air, too"? pic.twitter.com/nPqsallYRS — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 7, 2020

"and now to prove trump is a fascist, I shall spend an inordinate amount of time watching and editing nazi propaganda. haha checkmate, conservatives." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 7, 2020

look, i just feel like whoever DIDN'T have to watch a bunch of nazi propaganda is the real winner in this scenario. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 7, 2020

So cringe.

You know who else used a toilet? — etherbrian (@etherbrian) October 7, 2020

Some of the worst dictators the world has ever seen have used toilets. And eaten food. And breathed.

So he enjoys watching Nazi films? — Giants 4SB (@405_Taylor_Av) October 7, 2020

and all he had to do to make this point was watch a lot of nazi propaganda, which, uh, is a thing to do with your free time, i suppose. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 7, 2020

Some people do needlepoint. Some people cook.

And some people, apparently, watch Nazi propaganda to own Donald Trump.

Dumb film school idiot wants to look smart and learned but fails miserably and looks like an amateur on ice. — klaus_kinski (@klaus_kinski) October 6, 2020