Donald Trump is literally Hitler. Literally Hitler, you guys.

But don’t take our word for it. Take “journalist, filmmaker, tinkerer” Matt Danzico’s. Danzico has painstakingly put together perhaps the most compelling evidence yet that Donald Trump is the second coming of Der Führer:

Yes, Matt. That was definitely worth mentioning. Thank you!

Wild. Just wild.

What can Matt say? He has a gift. A rare talent.

So cringe.

Some of the worst dictators the world has ever seen have used toilets. And eaten food. And breathed.

Some people do needlepoint. Some people cook.

And some people, apparently, watch Nazi propaganda to own Donald Trump.

