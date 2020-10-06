Anyone following the media for the last four years knows that something’s wrong when President Trump tweets too often or not often enough. As Twitchy reported Monday, one doctor who’d made the media rounds all day had said to be wary of imitators:

I know it’s not a typical indicator of illness but I’m concerned the most telling “lab value” indicating the President’s health is the # of tweets in the last 24 hours. Almost zero. It’s unprecedented, particularly as the election nears. Be wary of mimics from his staff. #COVID19 — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

But then Trump went on an all-caps Twitter binge, leading people to believe it was a side-effect of the anti-COVID-19 drugs he’d been given.

No one seemed to care that Barack Obama almost never tweeted from @BarackObama and that those tweets were all handled by staffers (and you know Joe Biden’s social media staff is taking care of his posts for him). MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who was alarmed Monday night that Trump’s video about his recovery progress would “absolutely get people killed,” seems concerned Tuesday about who exactly is posting from the @realDonaldTrump account. Is the president able to fulfill his tweeting duties?

Who's tweeting from the President's account? Who knows? Is the President well enough and sufficiently of sound mind to administer his duties? Again, who knows? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020

Have you seen the tweets, dweeb? — Dr. Dufflepud, folx hero (@Condi2016) October 6, 2020

You were mad he was outside and out of the hospital yesterday! Make up your damn mind! https://t.co/N9ZydjQKOR — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 6, 2020

The truth is out there, Chris.https://t.co/61dmVydnkO — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) October 6, 2020

You're tweeting, aren't you? I'd say he's of sound mind enough to tweet. https://t.co/yTjSpYei8T — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 6, 2020

You can always tell when Hayes is in limbo waiting to be told what the new narrative is. He asks nonsense rhetorical questions like this. https://t.co/CncXK80otf — Brian J. (@BeeJaySee) October 6, 2020

That is a really good point.

Are you on dexmethasone? (Sorry @SaintRPh) https://t.co/djGnL8mScn — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 6, 2020

As opposed to the teenage girl you apparently let run yours? https://t.co/QkjwSVMWEi — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) October 6, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when we put our crazy people in hospitals. Now we give them their own shows on cable “news”. https://t.co/EH55JN4KyP — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) October 7, 2020

Chris Hayes is one of the most sensationalistic nuts in TV news. https://t.co/wg83Hl8bKL — Jay Dickens (@Robotic_Papa) October 7, 2020

Obviously someone better than the Pajama Boy tweeting for Biden https://t.co/1K7Qe7Ckfr — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) October 7, 2020

Left wing conspiracy theories get laundered through the media, example 234,342,237 https://t.co/n9JOzgjWsB — Eric (@eric3287) October 6, 2020

Has Jen Rubin been sharing her stash with you again? https://t.co/aG8rlBZYP6 — Staunch Curmudgeon (@StaunchCon) October 6, 2020

Who knows? You have a whole building of “journalists,” Hayes … have one pick up a phone and ask.

