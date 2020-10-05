If you want to look at a political figure who has a serious reckoning coming regarding coronavirus deaths, it’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but as the virus was spreading, Democrats were openly suggesting on Twitter that Joe Biden be swapped out for Cuomo on the Democratic presidential ticket, his leadership was just that strong.

But TDS is a very real thing, and a lot of people think that President Trump is responsible for every COVID-19 death in the United States for not acting earlier to contain the virus. And after Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Monday evening, he released a video urging people not to let COVID-19 dominate their lives — our doctors are the greatest and a vaccine is around the corner.

Leftist media types have been freaking out over the video, but MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is calling it now: the video will “absolutely” get people killed.

