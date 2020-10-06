Seeing as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has managed to drive Boeing out of state, it’s funny to hear him talk about aircraft, but he thinks he has an analogy that will really make people understand the importance of wearing a mask. You see, masks today are what aircraft carriers were during World War II.

