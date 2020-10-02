It is always revealing when politicians attempt to wade into the commerce sector. They always manage to forget that their very position runs contrary to the machinations of the free market.

In Washington the governor seems to still be bruising from his failed Presidential campaign and is looking to puff himself up for his gubernatorial reelection campaign. He supposes bullying one of the biggest employers in the state is the way to earn votes.

Let me be clear – when the market for airplanes comes back, Boeing must bring these jobs back to Washington state. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 1, 2020

You sure sounded clear there, governor — even if your thinking was rather clouded.

What has Jay sounding cranky is that Boeing has announced it is moving the production facility of its 787 airplanes to South Carolina. Of course, rather than maybe incentivizing and giving the company a reason to stay he tries to sound like a stern parent. ”Don’t you even consider leaving with 1,000 manufacturing jobs, mister — or you are grounded!”

Let me be clear. You don't get to order Boeing to do anything. — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) October 2, 2020

No wonder you hate markets if you think this is how to negotiate. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 2, 2020

Who do you think you are? A king? You have no such power. — Jane ن 🇺🇲⚾ (@TheLadyJane) October 2, 2020

It is rather precious when the Democrat governors who have been instrumental in keeping the economy locked down want to posture as economic experts.

What’s with Dems and their “Let me be clear” speeches like they are authoritarian parents? — Elizabeth Gomez (@elizgomez) October 2, 2020

When they start with “let me be clear” you know it will be a doozy 😂 — Coco (@coco_bean88) October 1, 2020

You forgot to say, “or else…” — Mike D (@MikeD_Cell) October 2, 2020

That language you see him using is panic-induced. He has suddenly realized that the free market also means a company is free to leave harsh conditions.

They are going to South Carolina. You lose ! — dustball⛪🙏🔯👬 (@mikelyates2435) October 2, 2020

Let me be clear. You blew it. — Marc Montague (@mtm007dawg) October 2, 2020

You chased them out 🤣😂 good luck — Raine Davis (@RaineDavis3) October 2, 2020

@GovInslee watching manufacturing jobs leave… oops, I didn’t mean it… pic.twitter.com/iWODCsAk3K — Tacos are a human right (@clukens1) October 2, 2020

And it seems that even those on his side are not too happy with Governor Greenhouse.

Some climate hero you are! We need to ground airplanes! — Mrs. Mary Jane Shanklin RN (@MJShanklinRN) October 2, 2020

Actually we need to end commercial aviation. This is a life-or-death climate emergency, Gov. Inslee — Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) October 1, 2020

Whoops, Jay. Seems your ardent environmental stances means that when it comes to saving crucial jobs in your state you have undercut your primary defense. Based on your past words you actually should be happy they are leaving and taking their poisonous airplane fleets with them.