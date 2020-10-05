WTOC 11 in Savannah, Georgia, is reporting that 34-year-old Fredrick James of Decatur is facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct after driving up to and dispersing a Black Lives Matter group that had intended on lying in the street for eight minutes and 42 seconds in honor of George Floyd.

WTOC says it was an unknown object, but it sure looked like a smoke bomb of some sort, and the object in his hand definitely looked like a gun. The gun came out after protesters started hitting his truck with a bicycle and other objects.

What happens when BLM clowns run into Tuco from Breaking Bad. pic.twitter.com/9nkC3ivSeQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 5, 2020

Funny how quickly he ended that shit… — Louis (@LouisBoudreaux) October 5, 2020

Like turning the lights on in a roach motel. 😂 — Jules (@Coppruej) October 5, 2020

Peace through strength! — Dr. Ayo Daodu (@ayodaodu) October 5, 2020

Now that's how you get it done. — unknownanon (@unknown10268527) October 5, 2020

We need to start taking back our cities. Not with civility but with purpose. — kaw (@hapabud) October 5, 2020

Southern style, we are polite because we have guns, we have guns so others are polite too 🇺🇸#2A — 6% Patriot (@q_patriot_1776) October 5, 2020

Crowd dispersal 101🇺🇸 — Big Daddy (@dean0577) October 5, 2020

>blocking traffic by laying down in a four way traffic light >driver disperses blockage with harmless smoke grenade. >protesters get angery, attack driver and his property, putting the passenger's life at risk >driver gets out and disperse crows again with firearm Justified. — Local man (@Localman850) October 5, 2020

I would have grabbed one of them and put'em in the back of the truck and took them for a ride. These kids always do everything in mobs. They can't do anything alone. And the sooner people realize that the better. — Accountable, Co. (@ThinkLogic0215) October 5, 2020

You don’t mess around in GA. Lots of people with guns that know how to use them and aren’t afraid to do it. — Godschild (@noland_alecia) October 5, 2020

I have a feeling this will start happening more if they keep pushing people to the limit. — ℝ𝕖𝕕 𝕍𝕚𝕡𝕖𝕣 (@RedVipe95721141) October 5, 2020

Expect more of this, people are tired of it and pissed off. — R P G (@RpgToolbox) October 5, 2020

It’s getting to where you need to keep one beat up old vehicle to go downtown in some cities. Fishing car, you know. — Bill Bowsman (@bill_bowsman) October 5, 2020

I recommend a rusty old truck with a snowplow on the front — CrispyBacon (@Crispy_B8con) October 5, 2020

I'd say glad there was no harm done, but he's probably still got a dent in his truck that no one else is going to pay for. pic.twitter.com/BRvwBQpWH5 — TheTopMostDog (@TheTopMostDog) October 5, 2020

Honestly, though, glad there was no harm done. — TheTopMostDog (@TheTopMostDog) October 5, 2020

Us too, although we do wish people would stay out of the road. Like Jake Tapper would say … stay out of the road BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT ADULTS DO.

