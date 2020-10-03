As we say all the time, don’t trust any reporter who kicks off a story with “Many believe” or “Some say” — that’s how they slip in their own opinions and the opinions of their colleagues in the newsroom without any actual sources or reporting. The Washington Post is claiming that The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway is doing the same thing.

See, the Post, in a piece headlined, “After Trump’s positive test, conservative media goes after liberal critics — real and imagined,” reported that Hemingway told “Fox and Friends” she “was genuinely disappointed” in “the glee” that news of Trump’s positive test for COVID-19 inspired. The Post then goes on to say Fox’s website framed her comments as a critique of “the liberal media,” even though she didn’t actually mention any news outlets during the segment.

I have no words. Washington Post attacks me for, of all things, saying I was “genuinely disappointed” at the glee some expressed at news of Trump’s positive test. Suggests I “imagined” it. pic.twitter.com/EAXPIbFF9R — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2020

Speaking of liberal media, Joy Reid told us she had a phone full of texts from friends suggesting the president was lying about having COVID-19. And former Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama staffer Zara Rahim isn’t in the media, but she did come right out and tweet, “I hope he dies.”

And Washington Post, isn’t Jennifer Rubin one of yours? This was her response to Melania Trump looking forward to a speedy recovery:

You may not give a f*** about children but decent people care about one another. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 2, 2020

Conservative media didn’t have to make up any liberal critics — there were plenty who attached their names to some disgusting tweets. (Kudos to Rachel Maddow, though, whose tweet was genuine and thoughtful.)

WaPo: Mollie didn’t cite any examples. Also WaPo: We didn’t even look and eventually gave up. — DuncanDowntown™️ (@DuncanDowntown) October 3, 2020

Clearly they weren't on Twitter. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) October 3, 2020

It’s as if there’s not some way to put words into a computer they keep in their pocket and search for examples in less than 30 seconds. — DannyTypo🤦‍♂️ (@DanPariah) October 3, 2020

When they can't defend their actions and realize its turned on them, they always smugly pretend it never happened and is just a rightwing conspiracy. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 3, 2020

Gaslighting101. Not sure what it is called in the communication / journalism departments in Colleges across the US, but it is definitely taught far and wide. — Squirrel!Watchtheclockandunplug (@mysqrlfeed) October 3, 2020

The Stelter-Tapper Method™. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 3, 2020

Seemed pretty real to me — Kelly Johnson (@Kelz417) October 3, 2020

This is classic gaslighting. — John Paul Sterling (@sterlinginks) October 3, 2020

Oh it’s real! Even from my friends and colleagues. — BLESSINGS2you! (@yoshopgirl) October 3, 2020

A teacher my wife works with was distraught and crying yesterday about Trump and then dancing around today saying she was in such a good mood after learning Trump is sick. That is seriously a mental disorder. Basing her happiness completely on another person who’s a stranger. — Dang (@MisterDang) October 3, 2020

My husband, who has severe TDS, was cackling this morning that Kellyanne Conway caught it. — TJohn (@rightgay27) October 3, 2020

It’s stunning how hypocritical they are. — ManBehindTheCurtain (@bhubs22) October 3, 2020

Contrast the Left's reaction to Trump's COVID diagnosis to the Right's reaction to Ginsburg's death. Glee vs. Respect/Sadness. Very telling. — Dean Frazier (@DPFrazier) October 3, 2020

Well, after they’re done scrubbing and sending all evidence to the memory hole of infamy… they’ll appear justified. — Alison (@AlisonSilves) October 3, 2020

Sounds like they’re upset that Fox News framed it as the glee was coming from the liberal media — and since the Washington Post knows it’s the liberal media, they pretended like it was imaginary.

Final word:

This is the worst possible media at the worst possible time to be covering an unfolding event with massive implications. They could not be more ill-suited to the moment. Their behavior over the last four years by itself has been unconscionable. Now? Nightmare scenario. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2020

