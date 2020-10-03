Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, which is made up of principled conservatives who all plan to vote for Joe Biden and a straight Democratic ticket, was on Twitter Friday declaring that this is it and the walls are closing in on the Trump campaign. He’s been saying that for a while now, but now he has sources who claim campaign staffers are in a panic and are “terrified.”

.@ProjectLincoln We are hearing from many sources within the Trump campaign about the fear and panic in the ranks. Staffers are scared. Some are terrified. They know the walls are crumbling. Some like Miller and Meadows are irredeemable and will face history’s brutal judgement. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

“… and will face history’s brutal judgment.” Man, switch to decaf or something.

Trump is losing. He is failing. The campaign is out of money. The former campaign manager allegedly stole $40 million and is reported to have beaten his wife and waived a gun at her. 5-0 took him down like he was on COPS. Guilfoye is disgraced and going down. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

Don jr is clearly distressed. It’s Everyman and woman for themselves now. @ProjectLincoln. Old friends, you came to Washington, most of you with idealism in your hearts and a love of country and her people. Look what’s happened. It’s not too late. We will protect your — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

Confidentiality. What is happening inside? Is there talk of inciting fascist militia’s like the proud boys? Is there talk of proclaiming illegitimate victory? Is there talk of illegal voter suppression? It is not too late to do right. Remember all you had to do, once upon — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

a time was be in the Resistance by midnight on June 6, 1944. The time to act is now. Reach out. We will protect you. What are you seeing in the inside. We know about the mutiny tonight. So many of you are working from home now. No one is watching. Slow it down. Do no more — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

Damage. Incite no more racial animus. Incite no more violence and insanity. Be complicit in no more lies. Look at the monuments in Washington. Remember what they stand for. We are your friends. The American people are your friends. Hurt us all no more. Help us end this. Reach out — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

It’s funny that Schmidt encourages us all to “look at the monuments in Washington” and “remember what they stand for,” now that the mayor’s working group has come up with a list of monuments and memorials and statues it recommends removing, relocating, or “contextualizing.” If anyone’s inciting violence and insanity, it’s the anarchists and Black Lives Matter members who went on a spree tearing down and vandalizing statues and monuments.

@TheRickWilson @reedgalen @stuartpstevens let us help you help all of us. Be Patriots in this hour of crisis. It is your next act that will be remembered. Trump will ask more of you. If you do as he asks there will be no place to return from. Infamy will linger forever around — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

Your names. It is America or Trump in the final analysis. It is time to come home. The sickness is spreading among you because Trump doesn’t care about you. His recklessness has put your families in danger as he has put all Americans in danger. Help us end this nightmare. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

What is happening on the inside? What gears and machinery can you throw sand in ? Fight back at long last. Vote him out. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

Is this parody? — Phil Andrews (@RepFl25th) October 3, 2020

You guys are idiots who are lining your pockets with Progressive Democrat donor dollars. #grifters — Javier Manjarres (@JavManjarres) October 3, 2020

You're an ass — Robert Faulhaber (@rfaulhaber) October 3, 2020

Here’s GQ’s Julia Ioffe responding to Schmidt’s initial tweet:

This happened not when 7 million Americans got sick and 200,000 died. They only got scared when it came for them. #servantsofthepeople https://t.co/YAwWLKpouC — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 3, 2020

Exactly right.”First they came for the socialists but I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists but I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews but I did not speak out because I was not a Jew https://t.co/oZcV2IKYFt — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

And then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me” — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

Then they came for Steve Schmidt and said "nah." — Underdog (@rdbrewer4) October 3, 2020

Stop belittling the Holocaust with stupid Nazi analogies. https://t.co/od3Ofhw0Nz — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 3, 2020

These proud boys look a lot like Trump’s SA to me. Circa 1931. You are enthralled to a vile cult of personality that teens with menace, violence and lethal dishonesty. https://t.co/HbGhFAAO2c — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

The Proud Boys look a lot like the Sturmabteilung? Joe Biden brings up the Proud Boys at the debate and suddenly they’re a thing. We’ve covered them a little bit, and we doubt they make up a “fascist militia” great enough to keep Trump ensconced in the Oval Office if he loses.

You people are idiots. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) October 3, 2020

Too bad my Auschwitz-survivor and Trump-supporting grandfather isn’t here to educate you. He’d have cleaned your clock. https://t.co/IL4IwSj1s1 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 3, 2020

And I would have paid to see that. God bless him. — Just June (@MissJitter) October 3, 2020

The Nazi comparison has been way out of line. Not even close. Actually, ridiculous. — [email protected] (@Jkburke21Jim) October 3, 2020

Remember how the head of the SA was a black hispanic dude and they accepted openly gay members? Yeah, me either. — Not Josh (@OneTrueJosh) October 3, 2020

Words are dangerous. This Schmidt monster is truly VILE. — Sara Endipity (@sarahndipity09) October 3, 2020

Schmidt really manages to hit all the talking points here. It’s the eve of D-Day and he’s pleading with the Resistance inside the administration to throw sand in the gears and machinery — like they’ve been doing since the inauguration. And Trump has his brownshirts in the Proud Boys, though Biden seems to know more about them than Trump does. But if he says the walls are closing in …

