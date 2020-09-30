President Trump made certain to bring up Hunter Biden during Tuesday night’s debate and his board membership at Burisma and the $3.5 million wire transfer from the wife of Moscow’s mayor (which Biden said had been “totally discredited” by “everybody” — did CNN’s fact-checker get on that?). No, Hunter Biden’s not running for office and it wouldn’t matter to Biden’s supporters anyway, but a lot of us have serious questions about how the younger Biden managed to score these high-paying gigs while flying around with his vice president father on Air Force Two.

Biden doesn’t like to talk about Hunter and claims he knew nothing about what he was doing in Ukraine other than it was on the level. CNN’s John King on Wednesday seemed to disagree, calling Hunter a “liability” as well as a “swamp creature.”

CNN’s John King: Hunter Biden was a “swamp creature…trading in his family name to make money" pic.twitter.com/zp7qQKUopG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 30, 2020

John King says what Wallace wouldn’t even question. https://t.co/f0JQ50FMY6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 30, 2020

Finally someone at CNN said it! — Carol Grondin🇺🇸 (@tvlmuse) September 30, 2020

Someone’s gonna get a very important press trip to Siberia in the coming days I can almost feel it — Mammoth News (@chacoman7) September 30, 2020

John king to go on a "leave of absence" in 3…2…1… — Nismo Stuff (@NismoStuff) September 30, 2020

Somebody is going to be unemployed soon. — R Smith – 93% of the Time I am Right. (@rogerit678) September 30, 2020

So. Are they just now questioning this?? — Blessed Gammy (@MamaBling) September 30, 2020

Truth is out there! — Steve (Symkil) (@sisteve1071) September 30, 2020

Best thing I have seen today hands down — Robert Fair (@rfair460) September 30, 2020

Surprising to hear this on @CNN — The MAGA Mummy 🇺🇸 (@TheCoinsMummy) September 30, 2020

@CNN You allowed this to be said on your network? Wow, did the Clinton News Network just fire the person who was supposed to bleep that out? — Tom Kendrew (@TomKendrew) September 30, 2020

Wow , that's a first. This is what's to come when those walking the political line realize who the winner is gonna be. — Morning Watch (@MorningWatch4U) September 30, 2020

Fact Hunter Biden isn’t running for President. — socityjim (@socityjim) September 30, 2020

Tell me that the person who is running for President didn't know what his son was doing. If that's the case then he should have. — Ryan Wantz (@wantzatc) September 30, 2020

According to joe this has been discredited and is fake news his son did nothing wrong and he would know 🙄 — chris bardo (@cbardo4850) September 30, 2020

We’re not sure how effective the Hunter Biden angle is going to be; yeah, his business dealings are super-shady, but without the mainstream media to connect the dots to the former vice president, it’s not going to resonate with undecideds.

Related: