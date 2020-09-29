We’re going to have to check in with Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, because it was in their Senate report that they tried to pass off some story about the wife of Moscow’s mayor sending Hunter Biden a wire transfer of $3.5 million. We haven’t heard anything about that report being wrong — you’d think Joe Biden would have disputed it right away, maybe if anyone in the media had asked — but according to Biden, that report has been “totally discredited” — by the media, by the World Bank, by everybody.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: $3.5 milliondebateDonald TrumpHunter BidenJoe BidenmayorMoscowwife