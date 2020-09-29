Senators are given the opportunity to meet privately with any Supreme Court nominee, but more and more Democrats are giving Amy Coney Barrett a pass. As Sen. Richard Blumenthal said, he won’t meet with Barrett because he refuses to treat this process as legitimate, and other senators are following in his wake, apparently adhering to the Constitution’s “dying wish” clause in replacing Supreme Court justices.

Now we have Sen. Elizabeth Warren also saying Democrats “need to treat this nomination like the illegitimate power grab it is.”

Maybe if any of them could point to the part in the Constitution where it’s illegitimate for the president to nominate a Supreme Court justice when there’s a vacancy, they’d have a point.

Warren, as she often does, trying to jump out ahead and set the standard, says she'll refuse to meet with Barrett. Her statement doesn't even refer to Barrett by name, only as "Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee." — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 29, 2020

Schumer had already said he wouldn't meet with Barrett, but Warren is laying down a marker for Democrats, arguing, "Too many lives are on the line. We need to treat this nomination like the illegitimate power grab it is." — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 29, 2020

One less obstacle. https://t.co/JMyOCLFdyK — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 29, 2020

That’ll make the process move along more quickly. — Jeff (@Coach_JIB) September 29, 2020

She's Number 4 on that train. — Jeffrey "Look, Fat" Voth (@Acuda4me) September 29, 2020

@SenGillibrand committed to not meeting with her 2 days ago. — (((Rebecca M))) (@nunzioknows) September 29, 2020

Wow! Can ACB recover from this?! pic.twitter.com/EhR8qra9CR — Swank Sinatra (@SwankierSinatra) September 29, 2020

Feminism activated. — J (@1000Steps) September 29, 2020

Warren is so pathetic. Why does she hate women? — I Like Turtles (@DinosourFarts) September 29, 2020

“There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,” according to Madeline Albright.

So I guess feminism is bullshit. — JRP (@JRPSD) September 29, 2020

Great reminder that feminists do not actually believe in empowering women. — Left Wing Lunacy (@HomeySanders) September 29, 2020

Disgusting sexism by @ewarren she must have internalized misogyny from hanging out with the Dems for so long. They can’t stand to see a successful woman with children that is conservative. It shows that their victim narrative is BS! #FillTheSeat — Alonzo Thompson (@AlonzoT15018458) September 29, 2020

Soon she can refer to her simply as "Justice Barrett". — Chris Seay (@ChrisSeay104) September 29, 2020

Yet she will sit on the Supreme Court no matter what either of you say — Rich Slobin (@rslobin) September 29, 2020

Warren can be so tribal sometimes. — Super Journalist (Retired) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 29, 2020

Awww…. Warren is having a personal melt down and kicking / screaming because ACB will be approved with or without her input. Good… She now can't say that she sat down with ACB to discuss issues that might be good or bad for the country. Love IT!!! — Barb the Conservative Deplorable (@Bee31085) September 29, 2020

So no powwow in Liz's teepee then? I'm sure ACB is just devasted. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) September 29, 2020

Uh, she's not jumping ahead. She's like the 10th Dem senator to say this.

And, all I say is thank you! This makes it go such much faster!! — Big_A (@asomer) September 29, 2020

They really don’t deserve Barrett’s time, so it’s all good.

Related: