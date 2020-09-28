The line isn’t new or original; Sen. Chuck Schumer already tweeted for people to raise their hands if they paid more in federal income tax than President Trump. But as tweeter Alexandria Brown noted, the New York Times’ own piece on Trump’s taxes says he paid $1 million to the U.S. Treasury in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017 — the same years his federal income tax amounted to $750.

Of course, this was an opportunity that Mayor Bill de Blasio couldn’t pass up.

If you’re reading this and live in New York City, you likely pay a lot more in taxes than the rest of the country.

It looks like de Blasio and his wife take advantage of the “loopholes” in the city’s property tax code.

Speaking of accounting, how about accounting for spouse Chirlane McCray’s ThriveNYC program?

New York City residents are paying taxes so they can defund the police by a billion dollars.

