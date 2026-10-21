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Variety Tattles on Dana Carvey's Shane Gillis Take

Gordon K.
Oct 21, 2026 2:00 AM
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Variety Tattles on Dana Carvey's Shane Gillis Take
Meme

Do you want to know how a much-beloved celebrity can suddenly become an 'old white Boomer'? It's easy, unleash the wokescolds with a bit of chum. Take this 'Variety' article for example.

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That's all it took. The Pavlovian Bell was rung with the utterance of the name 'Shane Gillis' and the dogs salivated.

Podcasters talk about current events and Carvey and Spade on their 'Fly on the Wall' show are actually allowed to comment on Saturday Night Live.

What Carvey said was actually very tame, you can listen for yourself. SPOILER: they didn't think it was funny. 

But that didn't stop another wave of pearl clutchers from being deeply offended.

ManFred reminds us of this hot take.

Vizzini: Let me put it this way. Have you ever heard of Plato, Aristotle, Socrates?

Man in Black: Yes.

Vizzini: Morons.

Speaking of hot takes, there's no such thing as 'punching down' comedy and those who play by these silly hierarchical oppression rules tend to be painfully unfunny. In cases like this, it is helpful to invoke WOPR's Law: the only winning move is to not play.

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Few bothered to watch the actual SNL monologue.

The rest of the Tweet:

saw the joke... as a joke. 

These can't be the end time because the end times are supposed to be bad-ass not thoroughly stupid.

Yep. Let's meet a couple of those joyless scolds.

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The old, 'no uterus, no opinion' take. Asking 'old white guys' who have had decades of experience in both comedy and Saturday Night Live are entitled to speak on what's funny or not.

Special shout out to Haiku Lady.

Honestly, we agree and kind of feel icky even giving this oxygen. But if 'Variety' is still trying to cash in on it, why not us?

Yes, this. 

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News Topics FREE SPEECH | WOKE | ENTERTAINMENT

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