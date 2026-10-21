Variety Tattles on Dana Carvey's Shane Gillis Take

Do you want to know how a much-beloved celebrity can suddenly become an 'old white Boomer'? It's easy, unleash the wokescolds with a bit of chum. Take this 'Variety' article for example.

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Dana Carvey Says He 'Didn't Understand the Kerfuffle' Over Shane Gillis' 'SNL' Monologue: 'I Just Saw It' as a 'Joke' https://t.co/M8H2umyHDX — Variety (@Variety) October 20, 2026

That's all it took. The Pavlovian Bell was rung with the utterance of the name 'Shane Gillis' and the dogs salivated.

Podcasters talk about current events and Carvey and Spade on their 'Fly on the Wall' show are actually allowed to comment on Saturday Night Live.

What Carvey said was actually very tame, you can listen for yourself. SPOILER: they didn't think it was funny.

But that didn't stop another wave of pearl clutchers from being deeply offended.

@Variety Totally unsurprising that this is Dana’s response, tbh. What does surprise me is that he has a fan base. — ManFred87 (@ManFredd87) October 20, 2026

ManFred reminds us of this hot take.

Vizzini: Let me put it this way. Have you ever heard of Plato, Aristotle, Socrates?

Man in Black: Yes.

Vizzini: Morons.

Comedians used to be observant. It's amazing to me that some haven't figured out that there is an increasing volume of the audience not interested in "punching down" comedy. — E.C. (@ModernWonk) October 20, 2026

Speaking of hot takes, there's no such thing as 'punching down' comedy and those who play by these silly hierarchical oppression rules tend to be painfully unfunny. In cases like this, it is helpful to invoke WOPR's Law: the only winning move is to not play.

@Variety It wasnt a joke...it was an observation made after the joke he made about himself.... — Ryan Smith (@Shag12Bravo79) October 20, 2026

Few bothered to watch the actual SNL monologue.

Shane Gillis' mild PG joke about saying women who dress like whores at the gym dress like whores at the gym is inflated by psychotic feminists to be so controversial that now they demand other comedians weigh in on "the controversy". Everyone gasped when Dana Carvey said that he saw the joke... as a joke. These can't be the end time because the end times are supposed to be bad-ass not thoroughly stupid. — Doug TenNapel (@DougTenNapel) October 20, 2026

The rest of the Tweet:

saw the joke... as a joke. These can't be the end time because the end times are supposed to be bad-ass not thoroughly stupid.

@Variety Wow. Who cares? Joyless scold objects to a joke. Tedious loons debate the joke. So 2020. Get over it. — Horst Baddorties (@Baddorties) October 20, 2026

Yep. Let's meet a couple of those joyless scolds.

@Variety Probably should ask a woman’s opinion since it was directed at them. I think asking an old white guys about the subject, it’s gonna be a wild collection of quotes. — 🇵🇷 StrawHatRican | RG 🇵🇷 (@StrawHatRican) October 20, 2026

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The old, 'no uterus, no opinion' take. Asking 'old white guys' who have had decades of experience in both comedy and Saturday Night Live are entitled to speak on what's funny or not.

@Variety Wait White guy Defending other White guy Shocker Status quo Gonna status quote 🤷🏼‍♀️ #Mm — MELLYmed (@mel_med_larson) October 20, 2026

Special shout out to Haiku Lady.

@Variety This was last week. No one's cares anymore. — 🦋dₐₙₒₜᵤbₑ.cₒₘ (@dano_hard) October 20, 2026

Honestly, we agree and kind of feel icky even giving this oxygen. But if 'Variety' is still trying to cash in on it, why not us?

Dana Carvey confirmed as rational, normal person — Chrissie Mayr’s Boobs (@chrissiemayrsb1) October 20, 2026

Yes, this.

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