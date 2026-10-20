Faux Khanna: Carol Roth Calls Out Ro Khanna's Latest Socialist Take as Only She Can

It's already well known that California Congressman Ro Khanna is a multi-millionaire faux populist whose positions are based on pure opportunism. Our own Foo covered his recent hot take on the leftist / Islamist riots going on in France.

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Now, it's Carol Roth's turn.

The reason France and other European countries are stagnating is because the govts are larger than the private sector. Your simple minded answer is…more government. Truly imbecilic. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 19, 2026

Anytime anyone calls out Khanna is a good time. But when it comes from Twitchy favorite and financial whiz, Carol Roth, it's that much more delicious.

Roth's point is that a stagnant Western Europe with crippling layer upon layer of bureaucracy and an enormous welfare state, will never get them out of their cycle of decay.

@caroljsroth My favorite graph…..with a fun story. My wife’s company had a guy in an EU country spending 5-6 hours a day looking at porn on his work computer. It took a year to fire him and they still had to pay hm severance! https://t.co/ifB51Soq2U — Polybius Champion🐂💨🇺🇸 (@PolybiusChamp) October 19, 2026

Here is a helpful chart and an anecdote to illustrate.

@caroljsroth Ro isn’t stupid. He’s that class of person who just says whatever it takes to advance in his power structure. Real third worldist mindset. Which is worse IMHO. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) October 19, 2026

Actually, Ron, he is both. Khanna is a regular rake stepper.

@caroljsroth Khanna used to be almost logical in the past but recently Freud would gave a field day with him. — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) October 19, 2026

Logical stopped working for him, so he went all 'Epstein Class' and anti-Israel in addition to his 'tax the billionaires' rhetoric, which even he doesn't believe in.

@caroljsroth More government means more people relying on the government means more voters to Mr Khanna means Mr Khanna getting more rich and powerful. So yes, Mr Khanna loves more government, and he tries all his best to make government bigger. — Tom Zhang (张拓木) (@massbless) October 19, 2026

Your humble writer grew up in Silicon Valley and marvels at how the voters there could have become so stupid or radicalized.

@caroljsroth Europe’s stagnation has multiple causes, and reducing the debate to government size alone misses productivity, demographics, energy costs, and regulation — mondaini paloma (@mondainipah53) October 20, 2026

This is a fair point, but it does raise the question, who is responsible for energy costs, regulation, productivity and immigration (demographics)? Oh right, the government.

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