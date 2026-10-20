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Faux Khanna: Carol Roth Calls Out Ro Khanna's Latest Socialist Take as Only She Can

Gordon K.
Oct 20, 2026 11:30 PM
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Faux Khanna: Carol Roth Calls Out Ro Khanna's Latest Socialist Take as Only She Can
AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Patrick Tehan

It's already well known that California Congressman Ro Khanna is a multi-millionaire faux populist whose positions are based on pure opportunism. Our own Foo covered his recent hot take on the leftist / Islamist riots going on in France.

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Now, it's Carol Roth's turn.

Anytime anyone calls out Khanna is a good time. But when it comes from Twitchy favorite and financial whiz, Carol Roth, it's that much more delicious.

Roth's point is that a stagnant Western Europe with crippling layer upon layer of bureaucracy and an enormous welfare state, will never get them out of their cycle of decay.

Here is a helpful chart and an anecdote to illustrate.

Actually, Ron, he is both. Khanna is a regular rake stepper.

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Logical stopped working for him, so he went all 'Epstein Class' and anti-Israel in addition to his 'tax the billionaires' rhetoric, which even he doesn't believe in.

Your humble writer grew up in Silicon Valley and marvels at how the voters there could have become so stupid or radicalized.

This is a fair point, but it does raise the question, who is responsible for energy costs, regulation, productivity and immigration (demographics)? Oh right, the government.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | CONGRESS | ECONOMY | EUROPEAN UNION | FRANCE

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