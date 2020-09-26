We normally only feature verified accounts, but Vanessa Grigoriadis says she’s a contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine and Vanity Fair, plus her tweet has racked up almost 5,500 replies. Unlike others, she’s not questioning the legitimacy of Amy Coney Barrett’s adoptions. She is, however, theorizing that Barrett is “telling a lie” by suggesting she’s a home-centered Catholic who puts family over career while still shooting for a seat on the Supreme Court.

Wow. They can’t call Barrett a gang-rapist, but they’re doing their best to match that low point.

I guess one of the things I don't understand about Amy Comey Barrett is how a potential Supreme Court justice can also be a loving, present mom to seven kids? Is this like the Kardashians stuffing nannies in the closet and pretending they've drawn their own baths for their kids — Vanessa Grigoriadis (@vanessagrigor) September 26, 2020

And if there aren't enough hours in the day for her to work and mother those kids, when she portrays herself as a home-centered Catholic who puts family over career, isn't she telling a lie? — Vanessa Grigoriadis (@vanessagrigor) September 26, 2020

"I'm pro-choice, except when women make choices I wouldn't make" — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 26, 2020

I can't remember the last time this question was posted to a male nominee.. Either you're extremely jealous she's able to maintain a home/work balance or you're insecure af… — Cali Girl🌻To🌻Okie (@GooseGanderMom) September 26, 2020

Thank you! I see this over and over again that a man is not questioned about how he’s able to be so successful when he has children at home. Getting sick of it… — 🌟 Ziggersplat 🌟 (@ziggersplat) September 26, 2020

“A woman’s place is in the kitchen” -Dems suddenly — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 26, 2020

I have four boys ages 5-12. I’m a partner in an AmLaw 50 firm, serve on an appointed IRS committee, and hold five national ABA leadership positions. Oh and currently homeschool my boys. Is it easy? No. Possible? Yes. — April (@april_anita) September 26, 2020

Just because you can't do it doesn't mean someone else can't. — Taxpayer1234 (Parler: taxpayer4) (@Taxpayers1234) September 26, 2020

I thought your side WANTED women in these high positions? Moving the goal post AGAIN? 🤷‍♂️ — Dan Nobles (@DanNobles) September 26, 2020

Did Vanessa question how RBG had time to care for her health while performing the duties of a Supreme Court Justice? Or did she just assume RBG’s (mostly white) law clerks were writing a majority of her opinions? — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) September 26, 2020

If RBG can do it from a hospital bed then Amy can do it and still have time to be with her kids. Working mothers always find a way to make it work — AmericasParty (@ilanther) September 26, 2020

Your side tried to do this to Sarah Palin too. We are ready for your sexism. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) September 26, 2020

How about you come right out and say any successful woman in her field that has 7 kids must be horrible mother instead of just tip-toeing around the awful point you are trying to make? This says a lot more about you than ACB. — Who's Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) September 26, 2020

Broke: “Women should be independent and career-oriented and not just housewives and and stay-at-home moms” ACB: “I do it all.” Woke: “Stay at home in the kitchen where you belong ma’am.” — Dr. Sleuss® (@DrSleuss) September 26, 2020

I'm having trouble keeping up with the moving goalposts. So now the left finds it problematic that a woman has a successful career, a healthy marriage, and a big family? — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 26, 2020

Well, that is the kind of question WE ARE NOT ALLOWED TO ASK!#women — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) September 26, 2020

Are you serious with this take? Remind me…how many kids is the correct number to have? And are women “allowed” to work outside the home or nah? — Ruth Zimmermann (@ruthzee12) September 26, 2020

How 1955 of you 🙄 — Michele (@michele349) September 26, 2020

I wonder the same thing about being a loving, present dad to 5 kids while doing my corporate job 8 hours a day. Yet somehow I get up every day and make it happen, because commitment. — John Bartle (@johnbartle) September 26, 2020

My mom ran a tailor shop from 7am to 6pm x 6 days a week. My dad worked a full time job. They gave unconditional love and a great home for 3 kids. We knew we were loved and learned to be self-sufficient, team players and independent thinkers. Love finds a way. — Mario Proietti (@LocateMario) September 26, 2020

Way to set the woman's movement back decades. — Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) September 26, 2020

So at her job interview you want the interviewers to ask her about how she handles childcare arrangements? I know in job interviews I've conducted that sort of question would get you sued for sure. — Martin Edward (@realMEdward) September 26, 2020

This ratio is so delicious I came back for seconds Mmm, still good — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) September 26, 2020

We've been told for decades women can have it all. It's sad you're offended by a woman living her best life. — Elizabeth ✞ (@ElizabethYLoden) September 26, 2020

Oh, I wasn’t aware we moved into 4th wave feminism, where we shame working mothers back into the home. — Simping For FreckledLiberty ❤️ (@TweetsByBritt) September 26, 2020

Think first, then tweet. — Gentleman Jim (@JamesHesch2) September 26, 2020

Unreal. And you just know the Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee are taking notes for the confirmation hearings.

