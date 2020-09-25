And so it begins. . .
This lib has questions on the two kids Judge Amy Coney Barrett adopted from Haiti:
I would love to know which adoption agency Amy Coney Barrett & her husband used to adopt the two children they brought here from Haiti.
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 25, 2020
So, here’s a Q: does the press even investigate details of Barrett’s adoptions from Haiti? Some adoptions from Haiti were legit. Many were sketchy as hell. And if press learned they were unethical & maybe illegal adoptions, would they report it? Or not bc it involves her children
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 25, 2020
Would it matter if her kids were scooped up by ultra-religious Americans, or Americans weren’t scrupulous intermediaries & the kids were taken when there was family in Haiti? I dunno. I think it does, but maybe it doesn’t, or shouldn’t.
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 25, 2020
I hope the adoptions were fully legit & ethical. I hope if press investigates that’s whay find. But if the adoptions were sketchy, reporting it would really screw w the lives of her 2 adopted kids (& maybe the 5 bio kids too)
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 25, 2020
What an awful, awful thread:
Smearing adoptive parents to own the cons https://t.co/zcfbStP0M2
— Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) September 25, 2020
We expect it will get worse:
Here is what #AmyConeyBarrett can expect from #JoeBiden and his leftist allies. Character assassination. Personal attacks. #Shame #Adoption https://t.co/BP2lxndBfU
— Tim Huelskamp, Ph.D. (@CongHuelskamp) September 25, 2020
“This is who Democrats are”:
This is who Democrats are. They’re already angling to destroy a Christian woman for adopting children. https://t.co/4CtdGXD4pb
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 25, 2020
Did you think it would end with the way they treated Brett Kavanaugh?
It's already starting, folks. Gang rape to illegitimate children https://t.co/OhA4hvS9WT
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 25, 2020
“Evil” puts it mildly:
This is evil. https://t.co/9sEBAIrjF3
— Molly Prince 🍂 (@mollyfprince) September 25, 2020
***