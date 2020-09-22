Reuters’ U.S. opinion editor might find it bananas, but President Trump’s executive order banning federal funds from going toward training and workshops centered around critical race theory has been expanded, to the point where it also includes federal contractors — meaning companies that want to do business with the federal government will have to scrap all of their white fragility seminars too.

A few weeks ago, I BANNED efforts to indoctrinate government employees with divisive and harmful sex and race-based ideologies. Today, I've expanded that ban to people and companies that do business… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

…with our Country, the United States Military, Government Contractors, and Grantees. Americans should be taught to take PRIDE in our Great Country, and if you don’t, there’s nothing in it for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

Here’s Christopher Rufo, the driving force behind the effort, with a page-by-page look at the order:

VICTORY: The President has just signed a full Executive Order abolishing critical race theory from the federal government, the military, and all federal contractors. The president has effectively declared war on CRT—and extended the battlefield to all of our institutions. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

To begin, the president explains that our nation was founded on the ideal that "all mean are created equal" and denounces critical race theory's "pernicious and false belief that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country." pic.twitter.com/F8cif7egGt — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The President writes that the "malign ideology" of critical race theory "is now migrating from the fringes of American society and threatens to infect core institutions of country." He cites my original reporting on the Treasury Department, Argonne National Labs, and Sandia Labs. pic.twitter.com/M4Zx0fIlTS — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The ambition of the executive order is breathtaking: the President will prohibit federal funds from supporting critical race theory trainings in the federal government, in the military, and by all federal contractors. pic.twitter.com/OEafnbPggF — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The point on federal contractors is a major escalation: if a private company wants to work with the US government, they can no longer teach critical race theory anywhere in their offices. This could potentially disrupt CRT programs in half of the Fortune 500. pic.twitter.com/HXCPAaxkyR — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The executive order will also disrupt the flow of money to academia's critical race theory programs. The order stops all federal grants that support CRT—with the potential to cripple hundreds of academic projects moving forward. pic.twitter.com/h2CBH0oa6v — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

Finally, the executive order has a strong enforcement component: all federal diversity programs must be approved directly by OMB and OPM, and agencies are directed to initiate adverse action proceedings against managers who continue to hold CRT trainings. pic.twitter.com/57rxMc5Fux — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The executive order also opens the legal floodgates: the President instructs the Attorney General to assess whether critical race theory trainings create a "hostile work environment" and constitute a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. pic.twitter.com/AOjmyml7VY — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The President's executive order is nothing short of astonishing: he has used all of the mechanisms of power to disrupt the "ideological poison" of critical race theory—and immediately takes the fight to the bureaucracy, universities, and woke corporations. He is playing to win. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

When I began my reporting, I visualized a single goal: persuading the President of the United States to abolish critical race theory in the federal government. With this executive order, he has gone much further—and taken a dramatic step towards saving the country. Swords up!⚔️ — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

This is the sort of thing that only Donald Trump would have taken on — it would be nice if voters actually were told of the many things he’s actually achieved in three-and-a-half years.

