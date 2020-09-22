As we’ve reported quite a bit here at Twitchy, President Trump has made it the mission of the Office of Management and Budget to root out training workshops based on critical race theory and white privilege from taxpayer-funded government institutions like the Treasury Department and the FBI. And if you’re still unsure of what critical race theory is, a good starting point is the work of Professor Ibram X. Kendi, who has announced there’s no such thing as “not racist” and the phrase should be stripped from the human vocabulary.

John Sinclair Foley, who’s the U.S. editor at Reuters Breakingviews (“We write views, not news”), has taken a look at the order and found it “bananas.” We mean, just look at the part he highlighted, banning training that teaches that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.” Bananas!

The White House order banning federal contractors from "race and sex stereotyping" is…bananas. Takes the idea that white men are the real victims, and basically makes it law. pic.twitter.com/k7qhOPEhdl — John Sinclair Foley (@johnsfoley) September 22, 2020

“Takes the idea that white men are the real victims, and basically makes it law” — how could a Reuters editor get something so wrong? Oh wait, didn’t Reuters just run with the garbage take that “some” liken Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith to “The Handmaid’s Tale”?

OK, speaking of white men being the real victims, we’ve had this in our browser tab for a while and had nowhere to put it, so we’ll just insert it here as an idea of what sort of diversity, equity, and inclusion workshops corporations and government agencies are sponsoring these days (yes, it’s real):

pic.twitter.com/pdCYsIWATo — Spaghetti King Dr RollerGator PhD (@drrollergator) September 15, 2020

So how it this “bananas,” exactly?

I am as far from Donny's base as it is possible to be, and I say this is a huge nothingburger. This actually offers nothing but bland platitudes. No one but the most precious virtue signaler could find anything to object to in this. — Lizbeth (@SprocketsInside) September 22, 2020

Heritable collective responsibility is as old as "the Jews killed Jesus" & always bad. Last sentence of Art III, Sec 3 shows the Framers' distaste for the concept. https://t.co/GmBFsX8iVE — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 22, 2020

Eh it's arguing the opposite, that you shouldn't make broad generalizations about people. For instance, many white men are victims of various forces and you can't assume someone's status in life from such superficial characteristics. Signed, not a white man. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 22, 2020

The highlighted piece is exactly right… and the training it bans is bananas — Cinnabon Gene‼🇺🇸 (@omahagene2020) September 22, 2020

Is “white” a race or not? Is it bad to discriminate on the basis of race or not? — Trump Democrat (@trump_democrat) September 22, 2020

When arguing against collective guilt is bananas…. — Harry Morant (@HarryMorant2) September 22, 2020

not a white guy. I support this fully. it’s about no longer making sweeping generalizations about people based on their skin color and also not holding people responsible for acts committed by people who have nothing to do with them — tj detweiler (@dsonoiki) September 22, 2020

It just says you can’t…. be racist! Are you for racism now ? — BennyGad (@BennyGad) September 22, 2020

Where does it say anything resembling that? This looks like you're trying to spread disinformation intentionally, but if you find something that actually is "bananas", I'll reconsider. — Jonathan (@Unendedquest) September 22, 2020

Blacks and every non-white are also cast as agent-less victims in their own lives. — Nuzzle (@nuzzlegun) September 22, 2020

The text is neutral and unobjectionable, unless you’re a fan of bigotry. — Stars and Stripes (@StarznStrypz) September 22, 2020

What? Would it make you feel better if it ended with “except white men”? What a craaaazy policy to not allow a white person or a man to be blamed for the actions of people from the 1800s. — Tyler Daniel (@TylerPolitical) September 22, 2020

So to get this straight: It’s a bad thing to pull white men off the job for a three-day reeducation seminar on how to deconstruct “white male culture?” And have the taxpayers pay millions for it?

