We actually saw this video making the rounds over the weekend, but after seeing the TikTok video of the young woman so triggered by a pro-life sign she wished she had been aborted, we figured today was as good a day as any for insane TikTok videos. We still don’t get the appeal of TikTok, but it’s a confessional for a lot of people, and this video makes a lot more sense if you just see it as what’s going inside the minds of the liberal media as they struggle to suppress how they really feel about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday night (language warning):

Another “sane” reaction to RBG’s death 😂 pic.twitter.com/GGt3fq6Mx8 — Amy (@MaybeAmes) September 19, 2020

David Limbaugh assumes that “like-minded psychos” will appreciate it.

Note — she presumably uploaded this psychotic break on her own, meaning she understands she has like-minded psychos who'll relate to it. For them, psycho rage is the new norm. It’d be one thing if her rage were righteous. But she wouldn’t know righteousness if it slapped her face https://t.co/zbQUWpxvZ0 — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) September 19, 2020

Word is that TikTok user @distelthirst has since deleted the original, for reasons we can’t possibly imagine.

I cracked up laughing when I saw this clip this morning. I watched it multiple times. — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) September 19, 2020

My new ringtone. — Generic Football Team Deetz (@tahDeetz) September 19, 2020

I've got to say, that just cheered me right up. — Steve Koshlap (@SKoshlap) September 19, 2020

Well, that pretty much sets the tone I’d say. Buckle up! — Bill (@BillinWV) September 19, 2020

I remember a time, growing up, where we were encouraged to control our emotions. To exercise some self-discipline. To act in a socially appropriate way. Like young gentlemen and ladies. — Dennis (@Flooflox) September 19, 2020

Her deep sadness for RBG death shines through. Everything is politics to these folks. — Nate (@nde1978) September 19, 2020

All she had to do was stay alive until 2021!

The thing that strikes me is the way she lays a guilt trip on the poor dead woman. I’m sure she would have loved to make it to 2021. The selfishness is disgusting. — 𝙳𝚎𝚗𝚊 𝙱. (@D_R_Berry) September 19, 2020

A good slap on her face seems necessary at this point. Clearly she’s gotten her way her entire life and cannot handle disappointments with dignity and grace. I’m sure mummy and papa are proud. — D T Furlich (@FurlichD) September 19, 2020

They are all crazy pic.twitter.com/TpicvGBkNq — Chad Edwards (@EaglesTTT) September 19, 2020

The sad thing is that I don't think libs are embarrassed about this kind of reaction. — Mark P. Levy (@MarkPLevy) September 19, 2020

They think it's normal. They think they are normal. — Laird Baldwin (@DrLairdBaldwin) September 19, 2020

It’s obvious that politics is the religion of the left. You would never see a conservative act this way. They are truly the unhappiest among us. — Brian Spears (@bcsdawg) September 19, 2020

Bet she’s a teacher. — Forrest (@parrottf) September 19, 2020

She probably works at her local NPR station.

FYI: I went on her TikTok account before posting the video. She’s not a parody. She’s says she’s a lesbian with severe emotional problems and ADHD (no shit lol) She has a lot of looney videos, and some that calmly discuss her “disorders” – she also thinks houseplants have “feelz” pic.twitter.com/PHOo7pmi0q — Amy (@MaybeAmes) September 19, 2020

This seems poorly acted. No facial emotion. — 🇺🇸Dont worry about my name🇺🇸 (@2kidsnocash) September 19, 2020

I looked at her account. She’s not a parody. She’s nuts. — Amy (@MaybeAmes) September 19, 2020

Again, this is what every mainstream news anchor wishes they could have done when they broke in Friday night with the news.

