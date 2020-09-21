Weâ€™re not exactly sure when TikToker @lilsuezivert made this video, but we feel pretty comfortable saying that she should probably spend less time on TikTok and more time on a psychiatristâ€™s couch:
She is SO pro-abortion that she wishes that she, "had been aborted."
Now thatâ€¦ that there's A HOT TAKE. ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/l1KNdDZniK
â€” Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 21, 2020
Thatâ€™s not the first time sheâ€™s addressed abortion on TikTok:
@lilsuezivert
after party vibes. i have not an ounce of rythm in my body. #fyp #prochoice
one of my fav moral examinations & what i usually use when debating abortion rights. the more u knowðŸŒˆ #prochoice #politics #philosophy
But itâ€™s her most unhinged take on the subject as far as we can tell. Maybe one of the most unhinged takes weâ€™ve seen yet.
Wow. Just wow.
â€” cb (@_bielac) September 21, 2020
This is really sad..
â€” Bekka (@BekkaE22) September 21, 2020
Wow. This is disturbingâ€¦.on many levels. She needs help.
â€” Erica (@IamAlabamaCrazy) September 21, 2020
If her video is any indication, she needs a great deal of it. Letâ€™s hope she gets the help she needs.