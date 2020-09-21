Weâ€™re not exactly sure when TikToker @lilsuezivert made this video, but we feel pretty comfortable saying that she should probably spend less time on TikTok and more time on a psychiatristâ€™s couch:

Thatâ€™s not the first time sheâ€™s addressed abortion on TikTok:

@lilsuezivert

after party vibes. i have not an ounce of rythm in my body. #fyp #prochoice

â™¬ After Party â€“ Don Toliver

@lilsuezivert

one of my fav moral examinations & what i usually use when debating abortion rights. the more u knowðŸŒˆ #prochoice #politics #philosophy

â™¬ Baby One More Time â€“ Cory Nation

Trending

But itâ€™s her most unhinged take on the subject as far as we can tell. Maybe one of the most unhinged takes weâ€™ve seen yet.

If her video is any indication, she needs a great deal of it. Letâ€™s hope she gets the help she needs.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @lilsuezivertabortionpro-abortionpro-birthPro-lifepro-life signsTikTokwomen