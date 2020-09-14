As Twitchy reported over the weekend, it looked like the memo President Trump had sent out ordering an accounting of taxpayer money put toward critical race theory workshops and courses on how to deconstruct white male culture was getting results. A Department of Energy lab announced in an email to its employees that diversity, equity, and inclusion training was being put on hold, and Sandia National Laboratories, the federal government’s premier nuclear research lab, seemed to have canceled training given by a contractor named White Men as Full Diversity Partners.

Christopher Rufo has been behind the effort and has been sort of a clearinghouse of training materials sent by whistleblowers. He was celebrating the news over the weekend, but on Monday said the CDC is going ahead with its critical race theory training program.

BOMBSHELL: The @CDCgov is moving forward with a critical race theory training program—in violation of @POTUS' executive action. I've obtained leaked documents that outline the CDC's plan to "examine the mechanisms of systemic racism" and address "White supremacist ideology." 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

The 13-week series is called "Naming, Measuring, and Addressing the Impacts of Racism on the Health and Well-Being of the Nation and the World." I have obtained the internal emails (in white) and an APHA presentation by the series instructor that follows same structure (in blue). pic.twitter.com/qxB6tRWzFc — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

Keep in mind for later in this thread one of the goals for participants: to organize for action by joining an “anti-racism collaborative.” It’s activism.

The first three training sessions are focused on "racism, sexism, and other systems of structured inequality," then teaching CDC employees that they must "address institutionalized racism" to "really set things right in the garden" of a racist nation. pic.twitter.com/0EfmHKi2WD — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

In sessions 6 through 9, the CDC claims that "racism is a public health crisis" and that "systemic racism" leads to "police killings of unarmed Black and Brown men and women" and leads to "the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color." pic.twitter.com/Fl1nJcTuW8 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

Looks like CDC employees will learn about the “Blue Code of Silence” and how communities of color are over-policed. We’re always amused by the disclaimer “police killings of unarmed black men” — the Kenosha riots were over an armed black man (who wasn’t killed), and the Lancaster riots were over the killing of a black man armed with a knife. The media throws around “unarmed” like they do “mostly peaceful.”

In sessions 10 and 11, the trainers will teach CDC employees that they must "target" and destroy the values of "focus on the individual," the "myth of meritocracy," the "myth of American exceptionalism," and "White supremacist ideology." This is textbook critical race theory. pic.twitter.com/AZoTlpxA3t — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

Here, again, are all of those signs of a white supremacist ideology that the Smithsonian and other organizations have helped disseminate: meritocracy, a focus on the individual, man’s “usurious relationship with the planet,” and the myth of American exceptionalism.

The final session teaches CDC employees how to become activists. They will be encouraged to join an "Anti-Racism Collaborative with eight Collective Action Teams," focused on "communications," making scientific publications "anti-racist," and influencing "policy and legislation." pic.twitter.com/1zV5NmUkfF — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

Note that the “History” collective action team is encouraged to use the New York Times’ discredited 1619 Project.

My whistleblower is outraged: "I thought maybe they would wisely cancel this training series. Instead we got a message this morning confirming … The pressure to participate is palpable and if you don't you will have to explain why you aren't a racist." — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

We are in the midst of a pandemic and the CDC is prioritizing a critical race theory training program that is in direct violation of a presidential order. @CDCDirector Robert Redfield must immediately terminate this program—and focus on COVID-19, where CDC has been disastrous. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

Finally, I want to issue a warning to every federal department in the United States: if you violate the president's order on critical race theory, I will find you, expose you, and shut you down. Hit me with a ⚔️ in the comments if you're behind me. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

P.S. I've posted the source documents here.https://t.co/IsnBBrNukj — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

Aren’t there other things the CDC should be working on at the moment besides giving a boost to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I don't know how to get the crossed swords symbol, but nevermind, I am 100% behind you. And thank you for your work.

May God Bless and keep you!@longtallsandy — SMTravis (@longtallsandy) September 14, 2020

CDC – "From infection to insurrection!" — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) September 14, 2020

Thank you for not relenting on this! — LadyJustice⚖️🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lady_just062020) September 14, 2020

I am retired now but I often think how long I would survive in a job climate like that. I might be tempted to see how far I could push the instructor. — Steve W. Kurtz (@SteveWKurtz) September 14, 2020

@drazileht *sigh* the insanity continues to spread. — Tekhelet17 🇺🇸 (@tekhelet17) September 14, 2020

So the CDC is revealing itself as a weaponized government bureaucratic entity engaging in social engineering rather than a scientific body studying disease and epidemiology.

Just wanted to be clear. — Buffalo all around (@TimBroc00028349) September 14, 2020

Crystal clear.

Related: