As Twitchy reported earlier, the NHL has fallen in line with the NBA and announced they won’t be playing playoff games Thursday or Friday night out of respect for Jacob Blake.

Something we learned during the writing of that post is there’s such a thing as the Hockey Diversity Alliance, and the HDA is trying very hard to make hockey as woke as the NBA. Sure, the NBA has painted Black Lives Matter on the court, so the HDA is suggesting temporarily changing the blue stripe on the ice to black … for one thing.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackblackout jerseysblue linehockeyHockey Diversity AlliancenhlPolling place