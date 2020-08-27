Ironic isn’t the word … President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump introduced him Thursday night at the Republican National Convention, and she told the story about how her father keeps on display a LEGO model of the White House built by her son. The reason we say ironic is that, after George Floyd’s death, LEGO decided to instruct its stores to stop promoting playsets featuring police, firefighters, and emergency vehicles … and also, for good measure, their model of the White House. At least the Trump family isn’t triggered by a toy.

The mention of Trump’s grandchildren got The Bulwark’s Tim Miller thinking …

And now, the one-punch KO from Comfortably Smug:

