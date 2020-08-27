Ironic isn’t the word … President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump introduced him Thursday night at the Republican National Convention, and she told the story about how her father keeps on display a LEGO model of the White House built by her son. The reason we say ironic is that, after George Floyd’s death, LEGO decided to instruct its stores to stop promoting playsets featuring police, firefighters, and emergency vehicles … and also, for good measure, their model of the White House. At least the Trump family isn’t triggered by a toy.

Ivanka Trump is offering a bit of a personal look at Pres Trump saying he keeps a lego figure made by a grandchild in his office. She is also defending his character & tweets saying Pres Trump can be “a bit unfiltered.” But, she added, “The results speak for themselves.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 28, 2020

The mention of Trump’s grandchildren got The Bulwark’s Tim Miller thinking …

Honest question, when was the last time Trump mentioned his grandchildren? — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 28, 2020

And now, the one-punch KO from Comfortably Smug:

When's the last time Biden acknowledged his new one? https://t.co/zfs4X1IBuo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 28, 2020

