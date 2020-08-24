Shaun King, who once was the senior justice writer at the New York Daily News but now, according to his Twitter bio, runs a bunch of political action committees, doesn’t do things by half-measures: After statues started coming down after George Floyd’s death, King insisted that all depictions of Jesus as a white European were “a gross form of white supremacy” and must come down, though the privileged white person in us would like to keep Michelangelo’s Pietà as is and not covered with a black tarp.

Now, following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., King is telling us that “mayhem is the consequence” of not completely dismantling American policing.

Nah. I’m not going to call for peace.

We’ve tried peace.

For years. Y’all don’t understand that language. We are calling for a complete dismantling of American policing. It’s NOT broken.

It was built to work this way. And mayhem is the consequence.

You earned it. — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 24, 2020

Look at the white guy over here urging people to buy firearms pic.twitter.com/Y8JMxbGHZM — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 24, 2020

I agree. Pull all police out of minority neighborhoods. — Mitch Palooza (@PaloozaMitch) August 24, 2020

We have Joe Biden insisting he doesn’t want to defund the police, but we have leftists like King arguing for the “complete dismantling” of police in America. He’s still going to vote for Kamala Harris even though she was part of the system, though.

amazing how many people don’t know how the police even started, actually built on racism 100% — Halien (@meawkitteh) August 24, 2020

ignorance is bliss, this is pathetic — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) August 24, 2020

What if the mayhem comes to you? — Mike Van Meter (@mvmthedeuce) August 24, 2020

i want the #PeacefulProtesters to show up in your neighborhood too. — ǝuo uǝʞoɹq (@Broken_001) August 24, 2020

Violence in the cities is only hurting the vulnerable population that live there. You need leaders who can demand changes in a rational way for those in charge to listen. — 4given (@4given9) August 24, 2020

Careful approving the violence, Shaun. Invariably movements with shifting ethical north stars turn on their proponents, & the narrative changes. Will it be acceptable then, when it's your property or your family or you? Ask Lori Lightfoot. — Kevin may be from Krypton, may not. (@themoralskeptic) August 24, 2020

Yeah because more violence is the answer 😒👌 — Roxanne Meeks (@RoxanneMeeks6) August 24, 2020

Thank you Talcum, very cool warmongering words — 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙪 (@IsraDelu) August 24, 2020

A direct call to violent action. Horrible. — Kyle (@kylebey_) August 24, 2020

Just remember who set that bar when it gets ugly. — Floplag (@floplag) August 24, 2020

fascinating the way blue check people seem to be able to say things that others get banned for. Makes me almost thing that it's all just a controlled show. huh. — Legalman (@USlawreview) August 24, 2020

You ain’t going to do $hit but move your Twitter fingers around and grab some cardboard. I’ve seen your moves before again and again. — John Galt Jr. (@GotThrowbacks) August 24, 2020

Cool. Bring it on. We are ready for it out in the country. — Remove DeWine (@FnGoldhammer) August 24, 2020

We know Antifa and co want war. They never wanted peace. They made that clear 2 seconds after "protesting". — Darth Cia The Half (@HarpoonWinter) August 24, 2020

Challenge: This line of thinking is totally insane – change my mind. — David L. Brooks (@Black_Khufu23) August 24, 2020

OK: If people didn’t have to shoplift bread to feed their families, there’s be no crime. So we should just set up Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ bread lines now and be done with it.

Career activist, profiting from misery, a danger to humanity — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) August 24, 2020

I think you should join the police force. I think you could really make a difference. — steve (@steve17523737) August 24, 2020

Good idea. He could be that social worker that shows up when an armed man is committing domestic violence.

Related: