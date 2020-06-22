They’ve already been toppling statues of missionaries and saints, but Shaun King, aka Talcum X, is calling for all depictions of Jesus as a white European — statues, murals, paintings, stained glass windows — to come down. That would leave a lot of huge gaps in art museums — time to put Michelangelo’s Pietà in storage with a tarp over it — but it only makes sense, since Jesus wasn’t a white European and depicting him as such is a gross form of white supremacy.

In his speech where he didn’t call neo-Nazis fine people, President Trump did ask how far the demand for statues to come down would go, but he didn’t go as far as Jesus Christ, and frankly, we’d never considered it. That’s why King is here — to educate us.

Will the statue of Vladimir Lenin in Seattle be the last statue left standing in America?

Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression.

Racist propaganda. They should all come down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

And here we go https://t.co/OvOtsx2tJn — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) June 22, 2020

Never been a better time for the gif pic.twitter.com/OrfyObLDok — Mack Drexel (@AgentDrexel) June 22, 2020

Knew it was coming — EDKH (@nso98) June 22, 2020

Let’s not kid ourselves…Christian artwork and statues are next. — Greg Montieth (@gregm1313) June 22, 2020

They want Jesus removed period — Kevin The Thinker (@ThunderBear83) June 22, 2020

Here in Brazil its literaly a hate religion crime. — 🏠🇧🇷META🇯🇵🇩🇪🇪🇸🇫🇷🇨🇳🇸🇦🇷🇺🇺🇸 (@Metapensamento1) June 22, 2020

Those who fight what they perceive as "systematic racism" aren't fighting to destroy racism, they're fighting to destroy the system. Marxist ideology. It's not about statues. They're coming after the religion itself. It's anathema to them 'cause it speaks truth, not *their* truth — Sargon Maradkel (@TheRealMaradkel) June 22, 2020

As a religious scholar, I'm very familiar with the ways Jesus has been depicted throughout history. So I wonder if @shaunking also plans to destroy these inaccurate depictions of Jesus… pic.twitter.com/PSaBHJuX7T — Tim (I Demand To Be Called 'Doctor') (@TimEnchanter312) June 22, 2020

There is a long beautiful history of people depicting Jesus looking familiar to their place and culture. Jesus is not about race, and saying to tear down depictions that occur in a European-dominant context is as racist as removing them from any culture. pic.twitter.com/C1wFSr1xXr — MrSubsidiarity (@MrSubsidiarity) June 22, 2020

Depictions of Jesus are a reflection of the country who is worshipping him. If the Jesus you see is white, you're probably living in a majority white or Western country. pic.twitter.com/CN8x46M2XE — Andrea (@NYC_Chic_) June 22, 2020

So should statues off a pitch black Jesus in Ethiopia also be thorn down because Jesus was brown and not black? Most of the ancient statues resemble what the people looked like where the artists that created them came from. Little did they know about the rest of the world. — Bart v Schuylenburg (@sidebart) June 22, 2020

I think there should be depictions of and by other ethnic backgrounds to create a better balance and indeed to reflect the reality! But the influence of the Italian Renaissance is important to western art and can't sensibly be eradicated. — Margaret Casely-Hayford CBE (@MCaselyHayford) June 22, 2020

It is getting crazy. For example every Netherlandish portrait of Jesus, Mary & co from the Renaissance is a picture of white people and Palestine looks like Antwerp or Bruges… so you mean works of art by Van Eyck or Memling should be destroyed ? I can’t believe you mean it. — marie (@Marie_mja77) June 22, 2020

Of course he means it. He’s got some plan to make money off it. — Biden my time ⚖️♿️ (@piratefoxy) June 22, 2020

Jesus is divine. He has no race and is all races. Any depiction of Jesus is 100% wrong and 100% correct. — MetsMan7186 (@man7186) June 22, 2020

Jesus statues are images of him, not real people. if you don't like a white Jesus buy a stone, brass, or black one.. — You Stole My Freakin Fish (@dom_jamie) June 22, 2020

Just wow. They are bottoming out. This is just more proof of the insanity — pkh13 (@peter_pkh13) June 22, 2020

Remember how crazy we went when the neighbors put up a black Santa Claus? That’s right, you weren’t there, but it was ugly.

It would be really weird for a white man to pass himself off as darker skinned. I’m certain Shaun King is right about that…. — Wind And Noise (@WindAndNoise) June 22, 2020

I’m sure this is parody but just in case it’s not, Jesus was Jewish. — NetboyRick (@NetBoyRick) June 22, 2020

Im glad he brought up Egypt. The pyramids were made by Jewish slaves. They need to come down — Babs (@Babz81181995) June 22, 2020

Egypt was Greek then. It was the Imperialist Islamist Arabic Army that took over 7 centuries later via a bloody, genocidal conquest. Which, I assume, you support. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 22, 2020

They went to the closest Roman province. Maybe if you’d read a book you’d know that — David Van Vranken (@DavidVranken) June 22, 2020

To blend in. Otherwise, they would have headed north to what would become Denmark.

If these impulses are left unchecked, progressives will quickly become the very thing they are fighting against. There are massive and gross inequalities and injustices happening every day to people of color in this country. Let's focus on that. — Luis Castilla (@luiscastilla1) June 22, 2020

Statues are being toppled for wrongs committed by the people the statues represent, not for artistic expression or historic accuracy of the statue maker, no matter how short it falls of reality. This is officially where statue removal jumps the shark. Hard pass. — Woke Up EXACTLY Like This (@FTWTMPS) June 22, 2020

One final dunk:

Denmark wasn’t around until the 8th century, genius — Muffin Bear’s Dad (@muffnbear) June 22, 2020

Remember how when socialist Bernie Sanders tried to set a socialist model for America to follow he always picked lily-white Denmark? Hmm…

Shaun King was the keynote speaker who introduced Bernie Sanders at his campaign launch event. Feel like this is worth reminding people of from time to time. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2020

