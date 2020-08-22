The Democratic National Convention wrapped up late Thursday night with Joe Biden’s official acceptance of the Democratic nomination for president, but we’re still trying to process all we saw. Even the fact-checkers who promised to keep an ear tuned to the Democrats’ speeches are still hard at work proving that Republicans’ criticisms about the convention were “mostly false.”

This tweet from Michael Tracey on Friday just came across our timeline, and we’ll admit, we really didn’t notice that President Trump’s historic, bipartisan (thanks, Mitt) impeachment didn’t even rate a mention as the speakers all unified around the idea that Trump is just not up to the job and horribly suited to be president. We guess we didn’t notice because it really hasn’t come up recently — everyone’s moved on to the latest conspiracy theory about the Postal Service. We did hear, though, how Trump killed a woman’s father by giving him COVID-19.

Did anyone notice that nobody brought up Trump's impeachment at the Dem Convention. Frantically portrayed as of earth-shattering, world-historical importance at the time, but apparently didn't even warrant a mention 🤔 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 21, 2020

We’d be certain Rep. Adam Schiff would have brought it up if he were a speaker, except maybe he’d have been given an order by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also spoke and didn’t mention it, to keep his mouth shut. Looks like impeachment wasn’t the winning issue they thought it was.

Very astute observation. — *z1y2x3 (@z1y2x3) August 22, 2020

Remember how they kept saying he would never be able to remove it from his record? But, they removed it; down the memory hole. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) August 22, 2020

Whistling past the graveyard on so many things — F. (@ike1__) August 22, 2020

Early in my working life I learned not to bring up my “non-successes” in an interview. — Rick Claymore (@RPClaymore) August 22, 2020

They not only didn't bring up the past impeachment, they failed to mention they had toyed with the idea of doing it again. — Miss Ann Thrope (@desertgardens) August 22, 2020

Throwing stuff at the wall to see what sticks since 2016 — Brian Collins (@brian_d_collins) August 21, 2020

Because they know how it played in the polls is my guess. — ⬛️◻️▪️JuvePete▪️◻️⬛️ (@juve_pete) August 21, 2020

There were some of us who expected “forever impeached” or “impeached45” to be beaten to death during the election cycle even if it did fail. Curiously absent. — air biscuit (@airbiscuit7) August 21, 2020

Impeachment didn’t serve the political purposes the wanted it to. They hoped it would sink him and his chances in November. It didn’t. They moved on pretty quickly after that. Line it up next to every other DNC-driven attempt to destroy him. — J.W. Rich (@thejwrich) August 22, 2020

Impeachment was just another thing to throw at the wall. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) August 21, 2020

it's because everything they do is a gimmick and, unfortunately, much of the public is just jumping from one frivolous display to the next like cats chasing a laser pointer — MiamiStan (@staazbuck) August 21, 2020

As we said, Trump’s attack on the Postal Service is this week’s talking point.

Never highlight your spectacular failures when you’re trying to drum up support for your side. — Anna Crawford (@MatushkaAnna) August 22, 2020

It was a virtue signal exercise. The impeachment was a joke. They had no real intention of removing him from office. It was all performative. — Ndee -Jkid- Okeh (@Jkid4) August 22, 2020

Because impeachment was the main story while some of us were warning about the Wuhan virus. But priorities in Washington. — xxxlovelifexxx (@Peteybells) August 22, 2020

Can’t win an election by bringing up a losing streak. — MalwareUFO (@MalwareUFO) August 21, 2020

That’s a good point. His presidency was supposed to be irrevocably tainted after impeachment. — AmoricanMade 🇺🇸 (@ryderhrd) August 22, 2020

Wasn't that a Democrat loss? That's probably why, it's good we pay the salary (the small one they earn from the government) and the bill for that lovely waste of time. — Joey Conwell (@JosephConwell7) August 22, 2020

Did they mention Mueller at all? — Branch Covidian (@Richard27363694) August 21, 2020

It's almost as if they looked bad at the end of it for being so petty and they don't want to mention it anymore. — Fat Superman Fudge (@SEAMariners) August 22, 2020

That is amazing. That is literally ALL the MSM and the Democrats talked about in January. That was just 7 months ago! It is also literally the only thing the House accomplished this year. Then they have their convention and never mention it. It was all fake. Every bit of it. — JcT (@txJCTtx) August 22, 2020

When you're throwing a tantrum on TV, it's best not to remind everyone of the last time you threw an even bigger tantrum. — Cato the Younger (@CatosQuotes) August 21, 2020

Why mention one’s own most embarrassing failure? — Bill Bane (@Dramglass) August 22, 2020

Been saying this all week to my liberal friends. They know it’s not a winning talking point — 🇺🇸 make. california. sane. again. (@theleftislying) August 21, 2020

Well since one of their Convention speakers is in that club, it may have been a little hypocritical to bring it up? — MnMonger (@mnmonger) August 21, 2020

Good point; maybe (for once) they decided not to be hypocrites because their man Bill Clinton was a featured speaker.

It’s a moving sidewalk of Democrat hoaxes; onto the next. They don’t want to stop and rehash since it wasn’t real. — Ddoncaster (Parler DDoncaster1) (@Ddoncaster1) August 22, 2020

Biggest paper-dragon ever, the consequences were literally none — Chakingo (@Chakingo2) August 22, 2020

Because it was a loss. Right or wrong, it will always be seen as a loss in the record books. Don’t advertise a loss. — Greener 105th™ (@Greener105th) August 22, 2020

Don't flaunt your failures… — Chris Bassett 🇺🇸 (@bassettvision) August 21, 2020

Because it was a total dud. — Notorious Z.I.G. (@ZiggyKois) August 21, 2020

Not even Julia Louis-Dreyfus made a cringe-inducing stand-up joke about it, that how far off the table it was.

