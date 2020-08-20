Plenty of conservatives (especially those in the media) are watching the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention. It feels much different from the first three nights: moderator Julia-Louis Dreyfus is doing stand-up in between the most somber and downbeat videos and musical performances, and it’s just not working.

The Washington Post’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, fact-checked all of the Trump ads that appeared on the Washington Post website Thursday, but he’s solicited fact-checks of the DNC — just tweet him with the hashtag #FactCheckThis and he’ll likely ignore it.

Speaking of fact-checking, Ric Grenell is watching and live-tweeting, and he has a lot of fact-checks, as well as astute observations — he’s doing better than the Trump campaign’s rapid-response team. If you must watch the convention, definitely follow him:

And from earlier in the day:

Where are the policy discussions? Why aren’t they laying out the party platform?

We’ve heard plenty of Orange Man Bad, if you can call that a platform.

 

