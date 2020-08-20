As you know, after slides from a PowerPoint presentation given at a Goodyear factory in Topeka showed the company’s “zero-tolerance” policy allowed employees to show support for Black Lives Matter but banned All Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, and MAGA, the company whipped out a statement in the face of a boycott supported by President Trump himself.

However, it seems the pressure is still on, enough for Goodyear CEO and President Rich Kramer to release an open letter clarifying (again) the company’s zero-tolerance policy. Things seem to have changed, because Kramer writes that “we have clarified our policy to make it clear associates can express support for law enforcement through apparel at Goodyear facilities.”

“Goodyear has always supported both law enforcement and equal justice,” he continues. “We will always do so.”

So a Blue Lives Matter shirt is off the prohibited list?

Goodyear has again taken advantage of Twitter’s new feature that lets them allow replies only from accounts mentioned in the tweet, which means nobody.

“I want to thank each and every one of our customers for your partnership during these unprecedented times.” Well, you don’t have as many customers now to thank, so save it.

