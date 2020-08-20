As you know, after slides from a PowerPoint presentation given at a Goodyear factory in Topeka showed the company’s “zero-tolerance” policy allowed employees to show support for Black Lives Matter but banned All Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, and MAGA, the company whipped out a statement in the face of a boycott supported by President Trump himself.

However, it seems the pressure is still on, enough for Goodyear CEO and President Rich Kramer to release an open letter clarifying (again) the company’s zero-tolerance policy. Things seem to have changed, because Kramer writes that “we have clarified our policy to make it clear associates can express support for law enforcement through apparel at Goodyear facilities.”

“Goodyear has always supported both law enforcement and equal justice,” he continues. “We will always do so.”

So a Blue Lives Matter shirt is off the prohibited list?

A message from Rich Kramer: By now, you are aware of a visual from our Topeka factory that has been circulating in the media. I want to personally clear the record on what you are seeing and hearing. pic.twitter.com/UqqFeFQn6t — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 20, 2020

Goodyear has again taken advantage of Twitter’s new feature that lets them allow replies only from accounts mentioned in the tweet, which means nobody.

Goodyear is still trying to pretend that it didn’t endorse the violent Marxist group “Black Lives Matter” or ban employees from supporting police. Unfortunately for its inept CEO, there’s now audio (not just “a visual”) of a Goodyear exec endorsing BLM. https://t.co/fGEUXdYKo5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 20, 2020

This response is way too late, and no amount of crisis management will change what this company did. Blaming it on a nameless "plant employee" is rich. https://t.co/sBguqvsVqf — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 20, 2020

What you do speaks so loudly, people cannot hear a word you are saying…. https://t.co/VaQbW5e8N6 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) August 20, 2020

But you do support a political organization… the marxists Black Lives Matter that want police defunded…. sooo you can fuck right off. https://t.co/0hwIc2HYs6 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 20, 2020

When virtue signaling blows up in your face https://t.co/9HQo5LfBh0 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 20, 2020

Sounds like you're sorry you got caught. If what you say below is true, why do you allow BLM, who want to abolish the police? @goodyear https://t.co/Q3sEw1PjIB — quirky (@quirky_steve) August 20, 2020

Destroy them.@goodyear is groveling now. Give them no mercy. Never buy their tires again. Let the world see what power the Silent Majority really has. Only until @goodyear becomes a financial dumpster fire will they begin to understand. No quarter for traitors.

Period. https://t.co/0fplBSD29M — BardsFM 🇺🇸 (@BardsFM) August 20, 2020

No. Too late. We are going to watch your company fall apart until you and others like you learn that if you don’t put America first, you are nothing to us. https://t.co/34ZuWCIHM4 — anonymous patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@anonpatriotq) August 20, 2020

Still falls short. He addresses employees being allowed to support law enforcement. Silent on all else. @goodyear, how difficult is it to clarify your entire policy? Your letter makes you appear to be hiding something. https://t.co/b12okU6HYy — Keeping Arkansas a Red State (@justpasingby1) August 20, 2020

nope, not buying it. You got caught trying to be woke…good luck to you. Hope you go bankrupt. @goodyear https://t.co/BdVDATg8xB — Paula Bayer (@PDBayer) August 20, 2020

nah, I'm good. Perhaps the rioting mob will give you all of their business. @goodyear https://t.co/zzdOEdQs9n — MoneyBeets (@ScottBWhoIB) August 20, 2020

So can your employees wear BLM gear? If so, can they wear MAGA gear? Do all lives matter? Simple questions. Answer them. #BoycottGoodyear https://t.co/F56nGreHl6 — Durinn McFurren (@DurinnM) August 20, 2020

The fact they have to give permission to support LEOs tells me all I need to know about @goodyear Goodyear, good riddance. https://t.co/0AiuAcW5iH — Amanda (@Amanda23566546) August 20, 2020

I'm curious why @goodyear and Rich Kramer haven't got the balls to let people reply to these obviously dishonest communications they've been putting out the last couple of days… Own up to it, Rich. You support the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement and not the police. Simple. https://t.co/H2cBGSvOXu — Real Man of Genius (@realmanofgenius) August 20, 2020

I’m not your customer anymore. You made it clear what you think of me. Let me make it clear what I think of you. https://t.co/EO5yD7krDy — Patient Zero (@Patient25021519) August 20, 2020

“I want to thank each and every one of our customers for your partnership during these unprecedented times.” Well, you don’t have as many customers now to thank, so save it.

Related: