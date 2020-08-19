We’re learning from the New York Post that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s planned opening of public schools on September 10 might be pushed back a month because the teachers union is threatening a walk-out unless every student and staffer in the school system is tested for the coronavirus before in-classroom learning can restart.

Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice at the Reason Foundation, has some shocking news: teachers unions and politics are determining which schools are staying closed and which will reopen.

Trending

If families need somewhere to park their kids for their remote learning, they can always pay one or two hundred bucks a week to send them to … school, which will now be a “learning center.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Corey DeAngeliscoronaviruspoliticsSchool closingsunions