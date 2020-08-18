As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Richard Grenell was calling out Twitter for suspending the @TeamTrumpOnTour account on the first day of the Democratic National Convention. “Which event was it in Nevada that infuriated Twitter,” Grenell tweeted. “Latinos for Trump? Blacks for Trump? or Gays for Trump?”

CBS News reached out to Twitter and was told that the @TeamTrumpOnTour account was “mistakenly caught in a spam filter.”

Isn't that what they also said about the Babylon bee? — Quatro Cinco (@TRUMP23865512) August 18, 2020

Oh, just like @TheBabylonBee ! Weird how that only happens to Conservative accounts, huh? — carol (@beachws) August 18, 2020

As Twitter reported Monday, The Babylon Bee was also suspended from posting for “platform manipulation and spam,” though Twitter later admitted it was an error — The Babylon Bee was flagged as spam by mistake, Twitter explained.

Spam filter my ass. — Legend (@ThePlowboys) August 18, 2020

“Mistake.”

There were 3 JUST yesterday. Weird though, not ONE was a Biden campaign account. 🤔 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 18, 2020

Oh please! They have more excuses that no one can verify for “mistakenly” than there are ants in the world. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) August 18, 2020

I'll bet… — Sans Culottes (@sansculottes60) August 18, 2020

All mistakes are in one direction…not a coincidence — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) August 18, 2020

Weird how these "mistakes" always happen in one direction, isn't it? A curious journalist might detect a pattern and do something crazy like report on it. https://t.co/hEshLBX6zv — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 18, 2020

And we're supposed to believe its just coincidental that they only accounts this happens to are conservative leaning ones? — Dave (@_Cutty5) August 18, 2020

Hit as many as they can, and reinstate only the ones which have enough clout to give pushback. That's the filter. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) August 18, 2020

That’s exactly it — AJswimmer231 (Notable Exception) (@jswimmer231) August 18, 2020

I’d respect them more if they were honest and didn’t pretend like we’re 6 years old and still buying the ‘mistake’. — Airborne Post Office Box Thief (@abnheel) August 18, 2020

The “spam filter” needs to be discontinued until it recognizes actual spam. Currently it seems to frequently (and intentionally) target conservatives, Trump supporters, and critics of the left. The excuses are a bunch of B S — SUNNY (@Sun_Shiney_Day_) August 18, 2020

ALWAYS a mistake towards Republicans. NEVER any mistakes towards Democrats. — Shedder (@boottapper) August 18, 2020

The only thing for sure is, they will continue to make mistakes. — Dave Burdick (@TheDaveBurdick) August 18, 2020

"Mistakes" always go one way… — David Simon 🇺🇸 (@Senator_Simon) August 18, 2020

Always a mistake. Show the algorithm @jack — Matt (@msuhajda) August 18, 2020

These accidents just keep happening — AJswimmer231 (Notable Exception) (@jswimmer231) August 18, 2020

Can Twitter point to the prominent Democrat-supporting accounts similarly caught by that spam filter? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) August 18, 2020

I’m sure they’re working on it — AJswimmer231 (Notable Exception) (@jswimmer231) August 18, 2020

Reliable sources you got there…. — SeyWerd 🇺🇸🇮🇪 ⭐⭐⭐ (@seywerd137) August 18, 2020

Related: