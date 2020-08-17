So what have we seen on Twitter recently? There’s that viral Reuters photo of a mountain of old mailboxes stacked up to be refurbished being sold as the Trump administration “sabotaging USPS to sabotage vote by mail.” There’s Claire McCaskill mistaking a locked mailbox in Seattle, Washington for one in Washington, D.C. We’d been promised by a project lead that Twitter’s top priority was election integrity. So who gets suspended? The Babylon Bee.

Here’s editor-in-chief Kyle Mann:

“You may not use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter.”

Twitter suspended the Bee but not The Onion. Way to kill off your platform. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 17, 2020

Insane — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 17, 2020

“Platform manipulation“ has a jazzy newspeak ring to it. — Reagan Rose (@Reagantrose) August 17, 2020

wtf — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 17, 2020

This is outrageous. — Calvin Bastiat, J.D. (@CalvinBastiat) August 17, 2020

The Babylon Bee’s CEO has received word from Twitter that it was just a mistake and the Bee was being flagged as spam.

Twitter says sorry, they made a mistake. pic.twitter.com/ZsM3if2vfj — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 17, 2020

Hmm. Count me suspicious. But then I've been the victim of so-called mistakes twice. One kept me suspended for an entire year. — Jane Marple formerly known as Jane Doe (@Isaiah_Five_20) August 17, 2020

Does Twitter ever make “mistakes” like this in the other direction? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) August 17, 2020

So bizarre how these mistakes are only in one direction. Sure makes you think 🤔 — The Great and Unmatched Tim Carney (@TimCarneySTL) August 17, 2020

It's always the dang algorithm. IF ONLY there were some employees there who could figure out why these mistakes always tend to happen to conservatives. — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) August 17, 2020

Yeah it was by accident. — StockChartArt (@CasualtyWar) August 17, 2020

Was suspending Titania McGrath around the same time also a “mistake”? 10:1 it was a rogue employee. — Pudge (@pudgenet) August 17, 2020

"Flagged as spam by mistake" is code for "Our employees have no sense of humor." Or sense period for that matter. — TYCHO (@xTxYxCxHxOx) August 17, 2020

Kamala Harris’ former Press Secretary hard at work. — Steve Shreck Jr. (@Steveshreckjr) August 17, 2020

Just a l’il harassment from Jack’s clown colony. — Ronnie Zumwalt (@rvzmaroon) August 17, 2020

As they said above, funny how these mistakes always seem to end up in conservatives being suspended.

Update:

Twitter has apparently reinstated @TheBabylonBee but we now have 5,000 followers. We had 550,000 before they suspended us. — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) August 17, 2020

