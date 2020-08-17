So what have we seen on Twitter recently? There’s that viral Reuters photo of a mountain of old mailboxes stacked up to be refurbished being sold as the Trump administration “sabotaging USPS to sabotage vote by mail.” There’s Claire McCaskill mistaking a locked mailbox in Seattle, Washington for one in Washington, D.C. We’d been promised by a project lead that Twitter’s top priority was election integrity. So who gets suspended? The Babylon Bee.

Here’s editor-in-chief Kyle Mann:

“You may not use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter.”

The Babylon Bee’s CEO has received word from Twitter that it was just a mistake and the Bee was being flagged as spam.

As they said above, funny how these mistakes always seem to end up in conservatives being suspended.

