Here’s some good news. After Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature tried to pry leech Scott Israel from his post as Broward County Sheriff and finally succeeded, the shameless law enforcement officer decided to run again. However, he just lost to his primary challenger.

AMAZING!!!!!! 🙌🏼 Broward County REJECTS failed coward @ScottJIsrael and the county’s first black sheriff wins his primary. Congratulations to @sherifftony2020 . The people of Broward and Broward’s deputies are in safer hands. https://t.co/vk0MdoAl2y — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 19, 2020

Loesch, who took the stage with Israel at CNN’s show trial just one week after the Parkland mass shooting, is ready for a rematch.

You stand on a stage with me again, you coward @ScottJIsrael and tell me I’m responsible for your corrupt cowardice. I would have done your job BETTER. You deserve your miserable, wretched reputation. I will be here to make sure it’s brought up with every opportunity you seek. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 19, 2020

And I will be loud and utterly RELENTLESS. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 19, 2020

How about it, CNN? It looks like Israel has some time on his hands — how about a rematch knowing everything we know now?

Scott Israel’s failures led to the death of my daughter. He bragged about his ‘amazing leadership.’ He mocked my family in our fight for justice for years. But tonight righteousness won over the wicked.#FixedIthttps://t.co/paws6OBO0A — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) August 19, 2020

