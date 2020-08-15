The Mueller investigation’s Andrew Weissman has some hints at what John Durham might be up to now that we have the first guilty plea of the Durham investigation.
Here's a hint at what Durham may be up to: the Clinesmith charge (para 2) says that Crossfire Hurricane was opened as a FARA violation (Foreign Agents Registration Act). That is false. As the IG found, it was opened as a counterintelligence investigation. 1/2
IG found the two potential crimes listed in the FBI opening document were: FARA and 18 USC 951 (foreign government agents). IG also found FBI was not required to differentiate criminal vs counterintelligence goals. Why is Durham trying to narrow FBI goals, counterfactually?
And then compare this with Durham's unprecedented press release (12/9/19) when the IG issued his report saying he disagreed with some IG conclusions as to how the Crossfire Hurricane investigation "was opened."
Here’s Adam Housley:
What sucks about all of this…it has truly taken the eye off the ball and threatened our democracy. Instead of debating Trump policy….good…and bad…we were inundated with fake narratives and lies. It's been a crappy 3 1/2 years.
For journalism, and thus for the American people? Amen.
whats up with Weissman? trying to spin a yarn there? CYA?
https://t.co/eRiVmnRROi https://t.co/AxMUASiJ97
Spinning like a tilt-a-whirl at the county fair….back when we had county fairs. https://t.co/OAkxQ3bBio
Those tweets were from today, but Weismann was tweeting like Seth Abramson Friday, and The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has taken issue with this one:
Cont. re Durham: no where is it alleged that Page was in fact a CIA source or, if so, that Clinesmith knew that. How is any of this false or material to the Page FISA, using Barr's new Flynn materiality standard. It's not. Two systems of justice at play. 2/2
The partisan @AWeissmann_ who actually ran "Mueller" probe claims that nowhere is it said Carter Page was a source for the CIA! In fact, this has been publicly known since December 2019, when explained in detail in IG report. Extremely troubling that he's pretending otherwise. pic.twitter.com/plW2fhZp2Y
Troubling or entirely expected?
Carter page has been saying the same thing before 2019.
He has an angle here. They have decided to try to draw a distinction in types of sources and (of course) define Page as not a source.
In fact that's what Clinesmith changed
This is what happens when partisan hackery infects the DOJ: grossly underinformed, supremely overconfident lawyers run amok.
I think @AWeissmann_ is nervous.
Andrew seems disproportionatelly worried.
my guess is, Weissmann is more than a bit worried, about his future.
Weissmann seems desperate for us to believe him.
Weismann is freaking out, as he should. He knows he has been tatted out.
Well, at least @AWeissmann_ confirms that there are multiple "systems of justice"!
Narrator: @AWeissmann_ discovered early on in private practice that suppressing exculpatory evidence in his old cases was impossible (even with the aid of the media). Nevertheless, he persisted on @Twitter and was quickly introduced to “the Ratio.”
He is a sociopath
He is apparently among those that believe if you tell a lie often enough, people will believe it. Weissmann is scum.
Weissmann belongs in jail. He has gotten away with crap for too long. I hope he finally faces consequences for his abuse of power! From I have read, he is an utterly disgusting person.
We know this nerd will lie about anything. Hopefully karma will get this bastard.
He's a deceptive serpent.
Well, he's as much a criminal as the rest of the people investigating Trump for no reason even though it was said that they were investigating Russian collusion while they ignored the real Russian collusion of the Hillary campaign.
Weissmann showed his incompetence with the Mueller Witch Hunt when he did not properly brief Mueller on the report he wrote & update him on Fusion GPS before his testimony.
He has issues.
