The Mueller investigation’s Andrew Weissman has some hints at what John Durham might be up to now that we have the first guilty plea of the Durham investigation.

Here's a hint at what Durham may be up to: the Clinesmith charge (para 2) says that Crossfire Hurricane was opened as a FARA violation (Foreign Agents Registration Act). That is false. As the IG found, it was opened as a counterintelligence investigation. 1/2 — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) August 15, 2020

IG found the two potential crimes listed in the FBI opening document were: FARA and 18 USC 951 (foreign government agents). IG also found FBI was not required to differentiate criminal vs counterintelligence goals. Why is Durham trying to narrow FBI goals, counterfactually? — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) August 15, 2020

And then compare this with Durham's unprecedented press release (12/9/19) when the IG issued his report saying he disagreed with some IG conclusions as to how the Crossfire Hurricane investigation "was opened." — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) August 15, 2020

Here’s Adam Housley:

What sucks about all of this…it has truly taken the eye off the ball and threatened our democracy. Instead of debating Trump policy….good…and bad…we were inundated with fake narratives and lies. It's been a crappy 3 1/2 years. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 16, 2020

For journalism, and thus for the American people? Amen.

Spinning like a tilt-a-whirl at the county fair….back when we had county fairs. https://t.co/OAkxQ3bBio — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 16, 2020

Those tweets were from today, but Weismann was tweeting like Seth Abramson Friday, and The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has taken issue with this one:

Cont. re Durham: no where is it alleged that Page was in fact a CIA source or, if so, that Clinesmith knew that. How is any of this false or material to the Page FISA, using Barr's new Flynn materiality standard. It's not. Two systems of justice at play. 2/2 — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) August 14, 2020

The partisan @AWeissmann_ who actually ran "Mueller" probe claims that nowhere is it said Carter Page was a source for the CIA! In fact, this has been publicly known since December 2019, when explained in detail in IG report. Extremely troubling that he's pretending otherwise. pic.twitter.com/plW2fhZp2Y — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 16, 2020

Troubling or entirely expected? — Michael Monahan (@mono2up) August 16, 2020

Carter page has been saying the same thing before 2019. — Sandra Beck (@sbeck515) August 16, 2020

He has an angle here. They have decided to try to draw a distinction in types of sources and (of course) define Page as not a source. — MB (@TrustIsEarnd) August 16, 2020

In fact that's what Clinesmith changed — JayeMarie (@ZupancicJareen) August 16, 2020

This is what happens when partisan hackery infects the DOJ: grossly underinformed, supremely overconfident lawyers run amok. — Aaron Attridge (@Action_AA) August 16, 2020

Andrew seems disproportionatelly worried. — Chicken Little (@skyfallingsoon) August 16, 2020

my guess is, Weissmann is more than a bit worried, about his future. — Jcon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TheConlee) August 16, 2020

Weissmann seems desperate for us to believe him. — Lord Ballsley (@Lord_Ballsley) August 16, 2020

Weismann is freaking out, as he should. He knows he has been tatted out. — SilverThread IsStrongerThanYouThink (@leslie_hileslie) August 16, 2020

Well, at least @AWeissmann_ confirms that there are multiple "systems of justice"!

A guy like Weissann is narcissist enough to think multiple systems of justice equals impartial justice. — Shamus O`Rourke (@KoldNorth) August 16, 2020

Narrator: @AWeissmann_ discovered early on in private practice that suppressing exculpatory evidence in his old cases was impossible (even with the aid of the media). Nevertheless, he persisted on @Twitter and was quickly introduced to “the Ratio.” — Tivis Sutherland (@tivissutherland) August 16, 2020

He is a sociopath — ChiefOrman (@OrmanChief) August 16, 2020

He is apparently among those that believe if you tell a lie often enough, people will believe it. Weissmann is scum. — Gregor (@GreggHorn5) August 16, 2020

Weissmann belongs in jail. He has gotten away with crap for too long. I hope he finally faces consequences for his abuse of power! From I have read, he is an utterly disgusting person. — Take The House Back (@DeplorableD6) August 16, 2020

We know this nerd will lie about anything. Hopefully karma will get this bastard. — alvin mark (@Alvinmarks1379) August 16, 2020

He's a deceptive serpent. — Katya ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TxBelleAnon) August 16, 2020

Well, he's as much a criminal as the rest of the people investigating Trump for no reason even though it was said that they were investigating Russian collusion while they ignored the real Russian collusion of the Hillary campaign. — Steven Boone (@StevenBoone2007) August 16, 2020

Weissmann showed his incompetence with the Mueller Witch Hunt when he did not properly brief Mueller on the report he wrote & update him on Fusion GPS before his testimony. — Joe Friday (@InsurancePlanX) August 16, 2020

He has issues. — letsbnice2020 (@letsbnice2020) August 16, 2020

Related: