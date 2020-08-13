The big news Tuesday was, of course, Joe Biden’s announcement that Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate. The big roll-out was Wednesday, and on Thursday, they held what some were calling a press conference in which they called for a nationwide face mask mandate for the next three months at a minimum.

Quite a few people watching noticed that Biden and Harris ducked out without taking any questions, which New York Times correspondent Jonathan Martin admitted was “not a show of confidence.”

Obama bro Tommy Vietor said Martin was being just silly:

Do they have to save their answers on policy positions for a sit-down interview with “60 Minutes”? Why not do both? Martin (and ABC News’ Will Steakin) certainly weren’t the only ones who took note that Biden and Harris didn’t take any questions. Here’s CBS News’ Kathryn Watson:

And here’s Townhall’s Katie Pavlich:

It certainly isn’t a show of confidence when the two have the full backing of the mainstream news media. Someone probably would have asked Harris what enchanted her most about being selected as Biden’s vice president.

Trending

And then we have people like Bill Kristol and Joe Lockhart wanting to cancel all the presidential debates. No questions ever, then?

There are some small rumblings from the mainstream media that Biden and Harris didn’t take questions — but will they ever insist on it, or just write it off as campaigning during a pandemic?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenJonathan MartinKamala HarrisKatie Pavlichpress conferencequestions