There certainly has been a lot of talk about Jesus ever since Black Lives Matter became a thing again after the death of George Floyd. Along with tearing down statues of Confederates and slave owners, social justice warrior Shaun King declared that all depictions of Jesus as a white man had to go: statues, paintings, stained glass windows, the works, as they were all “a gross form of white supremacy.”

That was June. In August, the Washington Post ran a piece on how “the embrace of a Scandinavian Jesus is not just foolish” but a reflection of the legacy of white supremacy.

Now that everyone has made it clear that Jesus was not white, broadcaster John Fugelsang is taking it to the next level:

Not only were the only white people in the Bible the ones who executed Jesus; Fugelsang thinks everyone replying is an evangelical Trump supporter:

