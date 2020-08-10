There certainly has been a lot of talk about Jesus ever since Black Lives Matter became a thing again after the death of George Floyd. Along with tearing down statues of Confederates and slave owners, social justice warrior Shaun King declared that all depictions of Jesus as a white man had to go: statues, paintings, stained glass windows, the works, as they were all “a gross form of white supremacy.”

That was June. In August, the Washington Post ran a piece on how “the embrace of a Scandinavian Jesus is not just foolish” but a reflection of the legacy of white supremacy.

Now that everyone has made it clear that Jesus was not white, broadcaster John Fugelsang is taking it to the next level:

The only white people in the Bible are the ones who executed Jesus. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 9, 2020

Guys, honestly, they should just shut Twitter down completely after @JohnFugelsang’s ‘white people in the Bible’ tweet. I can’t get over it. No one will ever out Twitter him. Don’t just retire the jersey, retire the whole fucking sport. He is the master. https://t.co/rPi7jkYouc — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) August 10, 2020

There’s no way this thread goes well. 🤦‍♂️ — John #BLM Metcalf (@jymetcalf) August 10, 2020

Aside from regular literacy the country is seriously lacking in biblical literacy as well. — Micha Green (@magconservative) August 10, 2020

I'd go broader. There's a mass lack of historical literacy. But i agree with you. — Marius Lombaard (@LombaardMarius) August 10, 2020

Read the book after John, John. — Joe Biden is a racist (@ARaised_Eyebrow) August 10, 2020

Very unlikely. The Romans were so multi-ethnic at that time and their soldiers were starting to be dominated by foreign service. Do we really know the ‘race’ of Pilate? — Dileep Rao🇺🇸 (@leepers500) August 9, 2020

That one is a hard sell because the Empire by that time had expanded far beyond Italia, and included places like Hispania, Numidia, Macedonia, Syria, Egyptus, Dalmatia, etc …. — AlextheSnark (@SnarkAlexthe) August 10, 2020

In late 19th/early 20th century America, even THEY weren't considered "white". — Roman (@roughtradeX) August 10, 2020

Whiteness has actually changed definition over the years and not sure there was much of a concept around skin toned race then? I think it was more about ethnicity/culture and family of origin. — Mallory supports Black Lives Matter (@mallorymft) August 10, 2020

Someone doesn't understand history or geography. — Eric (@EDoubletheu) August 10, 2020

Now, I’m no comedian, but I don’t think this is right. — Devin Swindle (@PDSwindleHU) August 10, 2020

Southern Italians and people from the Levant are the same color. A lot of Roman soldiers in Palestine would have been locally recruited, anyway. — Mike Billips (@mbillips) August 10, 2020

Irrelevant. Jesus was executed on the orders of local ethnic leadership. The Romans were just carrying out policy in regards to how they approached local politics within their empire. — Celebrity Jeremy (@CelebrityJeremy) August 10, 2020

Good grief, you're tedious. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) August 10, 2020

Sometimes facile tries to disguise itself as clever. — J. C y r (@Allophile) August 10, 2020

Not only were the only white people in the Bible the ones who executed Jesus; Fugelsang thinks everyone replying is an evangelical Trump supporter:

Ooh all the Grab Em By The Pussy Christians are out and looking for sport. Make those trump fans love you. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 10, 2020

