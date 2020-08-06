CNN’s politics account is doing some clean-up for the Biden campaign after President Trump made a mean comment about Joe Biden Thursday.

CNN Politics countered Trump’s “baseless attack” on Biden by quoting from the Biden campaign’s response claiming that “Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is.” We believe that like we believe Speaker Nancy Pelosi prays for Trump every night.

Dana Loesch wasn’t having it:

It gets better. The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to CNN for comment on its fact-check calling Biden “a practicing Catholic,” but Matt Dornic, head of strategic communications for CNN, only commented, “This is really gross.”

Trending

And yet the Little Sisters of the Poor are criminals who need to be dragged through the justice system for years all the way to the Supreme Court.

Duh.

Is CNN going to play up Biden’s faith in campaigning for him or are they going to leave that alone?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionbaseless attackCNNdana loeschDonald Trumpfact checkHyde amendmentJoe BidenMatt Dornicpracticing Catholic